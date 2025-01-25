Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been dealt a potentially decisive transfer blow after Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez emphatically issued a strong 15-word denial suggestion he could move to Anfield – while the Cherries’ stance on a sale this month has also given the Reds further cause for concern.

The Merseysiders are looking to take another step closer towards Premier League title glory this weekend when they host struggling Ipswich Town at Anfield – and a win will take them up to 53 points from 22 matches played so far and having only suffered one defeat all season. The match against the Tractor Boys is a reverse of the opening weekend’s games, which kicked off the Arne Slot era, which has just gotten better and better for Liverpool as the season has progressed.

Their run of form is all the more remarkable given Slot has achieved it with just one addition to his squad – Italy winger Federico Chiesa – and having taken a somewhat surprisingly pragmatic approach to team strengthening.

However, the Liverpool board have been keen to stress to Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes that cash is available for spending if they find the right targets this January window.

To that end, the main source of Slot’s affection is Bournemouth star Kerkez, whom we exclusively broke the news that Liverpool were keen to sign way back in September.

And with Slot a huge admirer of the Hungary international, who is seen as the dream replacement for the fading Andy Robertson, speculation of a 2025 move to Anfield has gathered serious pace.

However, Kerkez has now delivered an emphatic 15-word denial to insist he will not be moving to Anfield on a live YouTube stream.

After being urged to sign for Liverpool by one fan, the former AC Milan academy star responded: “I will not go to Liverpool. For everybody listening, I will not go to Liverpool.”

Bournemouth stance on Kerkez sale emerges

Kerkez’s words will come as a big blow for Slot, who has arrowed in on the 21-times capped wing-back as one of his top targets in 2025 and heir to Robertson, who is widely regarded as one of Jurgen Klopp’s best pound-for-pound signings.

The Hungary star has carved out a fine reputation as one of the game’s best-attacking full-backs in the Premier League, excelling in Andoni Iraola’s side, who are currently seventh in the table.

So far this season, Kerkez has contributed two goals and three assists from 25 appearances, and our sources have revealed the Reds have been in regular attendance to watch the 21-year-old in action.

That form has also alerted the likes of Manchester United, though with Ruben Amorim’s side turning their gaze towards Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu, it had seemed the Reds had been given a clear hit at bringing Kerkez to Anfield.

Sources had also told us that the Cherries value their £18m signing from AZ Alkmaar in the £50m bracket – a fee we understand would not deter the Reds from approaching his services.

However, as talkSPORT have now revealed, Liverpool’s chances of a January deal have suffered a further blow after the south-coast club decided against his exit in the winter window.

They are, understandably, keen to keep their entire squad intact this month and see where it can take them with the ambitious Cherries setting their sights on European qualification for the first time in their history. It would be another significant milestone in their rise, which saw the club playing in the third tier of English football just 12 years ago.

As a result, Liverpool may now need to wait until the summer before being permitted to seal his signing, though it seems they will also need to convince the player following his strong 15-word denial.

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Cherki truths; Real target another Reds star

Meanwhile, our reporter Ben Jacobs has exclusively revealed the truths behind those Rayan Cherki transfer rumours.

The Reds have been touted as one of the attacking midfielder’s next sides amid what Fabrizio Romano described as a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ to leave Lyon this month.

However, according to Jacobs, Liverpool only have a passing interest in the 21-year-old and the more likely destination for Cherki has also been revealed.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are showing interest in signing another top Liverpool defender, with a report revealing the defending Spanish and European champions want to secure his services in addition to that of Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.

And finally, with a new central defender on Slot’s agenda either later this year or in 2026, a report has revealed the massive price they will now have to meet to prise Murillo from Nottingham Forest and why they could instead turn towards a controversial raid on Everton for Jarrad Branthwaite instead.

