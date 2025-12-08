The ultra-reliable David Ornstein has cut through the speculation when dropping a monumental truth bomb on Liverpool’s transfer plans for Mohamed Salah.

Salah is headline news right now on the back of his explosive comments in the aftermath of being benched for the third consecutive match on Saturday. For those still unfamiliar with what Salah said, his quotes in full can be read here.

The outburst has quickly sparked rampant speculation Salah could be sold in January. A move to the Saudi Pro League would appear to be the winger’s likeliest destination if he does depart.

And with Salah expected to be omitted from Liverpool’s squad to face Inter Milan on Tuesday, and just the Brighton clash after that before the 33-year-old jets off to AFCON, it’s possible Salah never plays for Liverpool again.

That is of course, if you believe the rumours, and rumours and speculation are not what David Ornstein deals in.

The Athletic journalist is widely regarded as one of the most reliable reporters in the industry and on Monday afternoon, he dropped a truth bomb on Liverpool’s transfer plans.

Ornstein insisted that as of now, Liverpool have NO PLANS to sell Salah. On the contrary, the club want him to stay despite everything that has been said.

Furthermore, Liverpool are NOT making plans to sign a replacement for Salah in January in another clear indication Salah will remain a Liverpool player until at least next summer.

Ornstein wrote: “Liverpool do not regard the Egypt international’s exclusion against Inter as disciplinary action and the step is viewed in isolation, rather than having a bearing on Salah’s possible selection going forward — including for Saturday’s Premier League game at home to Brighton & Hove Albion.

“Liverpool insist they remain fully committed to Salah and his contract, which runs through until 2027, while maintaining that the current situation is temporary and can still be turned around.

“They are said not currently to be planning for the forward’s exit, nor making plans to use the January transfer window for possible replacements.”

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are key

Earlier on Monday, one of The Athletic’s Liverpool experts, James Pearce, dropped five revelations about Salah and his situation at Liverpool.

Among them was the claim Liverpool have never viewed Salah’s recent omissions from the team as permanent, with Arne Slot taking that step for two reasons.

Firstly, the manager wanted to add greater balance on the right side by positioning workhorse, Dominik Szoboszlai, in Salah’s spot.

Secondly, Slot wanted to trial in real time how Liverpool would line up in Salah’s absence during AFCON.

Furthermore, Pearce claimed Michael Edwards (FSG’s CEO of Football) and Richard Hughes (Liverpool’s sporting director) could now attempt to broker some form of peace agreement between Slot and Salah.

That chimes with what Ornstein has subsequently stated, and the idea of Salah, Slot and Liverpool mending fences and continuing their relationship is very much in play.

