Liverpool target £70m ‘modern-day’ midfielder who grew up supporting Man Utd

Liverpool are interested in signing Morgan Gibbs-White, with a report revealing the other clubs keen on the Manchester United-supporting midfielder as Nottingham Forest’s stance is revealed.

Although Liverpool have a very strong squad and are likely to win the Premier League title this season, Fenway Sports Group (FSG) understand the need to keep adding quality players to maintain the high standards. The Reds are already targeting a new striker and a new defender is also on the agenda, and it has now emerged that the Merseyside club are interested in a midfielder as well.

While one media outlet has reported that Liverpool are interested in signing Gibbs-White, another has revealed Forest’s stance on a potential exit for the midfielder.

CaughtOffSide has reported that Liverpool are competing with Man Utd and Arsenal for the signature of the England international midfielder.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to have taken a shine to the 25-year-old, described as “a modern-day player” who does “a bit of everything” by former Spurs and Liverpool striker Peter Crouch on TNT Sports.

Gibbs-White has established himself as one of the best and most important players in the Forest team.

The attacking midfielder has previously spoken of his love for Man Utd growing up and idolising Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes.

The Mirror quoted Gibbs-White as saying in October 2023: “Growing up as a kid, I supported United so Rooney was always my favourite player.

“He was the real key player in that squad, so calm and composed. He used to pick up pockets, run in behind, score goals.

“Another player when I was growing up that I loved watching was Paul Scholes.

“He could pick the ball up and just zing it everywhere. He was just so calm and composed on the ball. That’s where my love for football came (from).”

Nottingham Forest stance on Morgan Gibbs-White future

TBR has revealed Forest’s view on the future of Gibbs-White, who joined the club from Wolves in 2022.

Forest do not want to sell the England international in the summer transfer window and are ready to open talks with the midfielder over a new contract.

The Tricky Trees are also said to believe that if they qualify for the Champions League next season, then Gibbs-White will stay at the City Ground.

If Gibbs-White does show a desire to leave this summer, then Forest would want over £70million for him.

Latest Liverpool news: Ola Aina interest, Ibrahima Konate preference

Gibbs-White is not the only Forest player that Liverpool are showing an interest in, with a report revealing that Slot’s side have also taken a shine to Ola Aina.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at the end of the season, and there are no signs that the England international right-back is going to sign a new deal with Liverpool

The Reds are on the hunt for a replacement, and it has been reported that they have identified Aina as a potential target.

Manchester City are also said to be keen on the right-back, but Forest want to keep him and tie him down to a new contract.

Liverpool are in danger of losing Ibrahima Konate in the summer transfer window.

While Konate is under contract at the Merseyside club until the summer of 2026, he has not put pen to paper on a new deal.

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in Konate, who would prefer to move to the Ligue 1 giants than sign fresh terms with Liverpool.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Liverpool are increasingly likely to sell Darwin Nunez at the end of the season.

The Reds have already shortlisted four strikers as potential replacements. They include Marcus Thuram and Ollie Watkins.

