Liverpool are among the clubs keen on Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers, according to two sources, but TEAMtalk believes that Arne Slot and Richard Hughes should refrain from going big on him.

Rogers is one of the finest attacking players in the Premier League, and his growth and development at Villa have drawn interest from Liverpool, among other major clubs. The 23-year-old has given two assists in 10 appearances for the Villans so far this season, while during the 2024/25 campaign, he found the back of the net 14 times and registered 16 assists in 54 matches in all competitions for Unai Emery’s side.

The England international is under contract at Aston Villa until the summer of 2030, but the Villans have PSR issues, which could force them to sell Rogers.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey in TBR, Liverpool have a ‘long-standing interest’ in Rogers, who is ‘in talks’ with Villa ‘over a new bumper contract’.

Bailey reported on October 13 that Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also keen on Rogers, adding that Chelsea are leading the race for the playmaker, with Paris Saint-Germain also on the hunt for his signature.

The transfer reporter noted in TBR: “Aston Villa are massively happy with Rogers, he has gone from strength to strength under Unai Emery.

“However, he has become a prominent figure for England and Villa know they need to reward him again, and he is in line to become their highest earner.

“Chelsea love Rogers, but I am told PSG are very much keeping tabs on him – they were hugely impressed with what he did against them last season, and have maintained a watching brief ever since.”

A day late on October 14, the less reliable Spanish news outlet, Fichajes, reported Liverpool’s interest in Rogers.

The report noted in the headline that ‘PSG and Liverpool are fighting over’ Rogers, further claiming that Villa value the 23-year-old at €80million (£70m, $93m).

The Spanish news outlet also backed Bailey’s claim about Chelsea being keen on a deal for Rogers in 2026 and added that the Villans do not want to sell him and have placed a huge price tag.

Where will Morgan Rogers play at Liverpool?

While there is no doubt that Rogers is a brilliant player and can only improve – after all, he is only 23 years of age now – there is no need for Liverpool to spend €80m (£70m, $93m) on him.

As things stand, there is no space for Rogers to get into Arne Slot’s starting line-up, and it is hard to envisage sporting director Richard Hughes signing a player for €80m (£70m, $93m) only him to become a bench-warmer.

Rogers has been used as an attacking midfielder and as a left-winger by Villa manager Unai Emery so far this season.

The 23-year-old played 16 times as a right-back last season and was even deployed as a centre-forward on three occasions.

While Rogers’ versatility is certainly a boon, it also means that his place in the Liverpool team under Slot would be less clear-cut.

Where would Rogers play for Liverpool?

Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike are the two centre-forwards at Liverpool, with the latter also able to play out wide.

Cody Gakpo, Rio Ngumoha, Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah are the four recognised wingers for Liverpool.

Liverpool have high hopes for Ngumoha as a left-winger, with Gakpo also signing a new contract with the defending Premier League champions in August.

While Chiesa could be moved on eventually in 2026, Liverpool have Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola on their radar as Mo Salah’s successors on the ring wing.

Rogers has played 43 matches in his entire career as a right-winger, with 90 of his appearances coming on the left and 53 in attacking midfield.

Liverpool signed Florian Wirtz in the summer transfer window to play in attacking midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai another option for that role.

Wirtz is still only 22, while Szoboszlai is 24, so it is unlikely that Liverpool will sign another player in his early 20s for that position.

