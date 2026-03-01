Stunning £100m Liverpool signing ‘moves closer’ as FSG react to Real Madrid hunt

Liverpool have received a boost in their bid to land one of the Premier League’s finest stars, according to a report, and the move will be needed if Real Madrid prise a second ace out of Anfield.

Liverpool spent over £440million last summer to sign Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni. The Reds even broke the British transfer record twice, first on Wirtz and then again on Isak.

Despite these incredible additions, Liverpool still need to bolster their winger ranks this summer. Mohamed Salah remains a top target for the Saudis, while an elite replacement for Cody Gakpo may also need to be found.

Liverpool linked with colossal Aston Villa raid

With Wirtz operating in the No 10 position, Aston Villa superstar Morgan Rogers could be the man to replace Gakpo on Liverpool’s left flank.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have all been dazzled by how Rogers has progressed into becoming Villa’s talisman.

As per Anfield Watch, Liverpool signing Rogers in a remarkable £100m deal is ‘moving closer’ due to Villa’s difficult financial situation.

Unai Emery’s side may have to sell at least one top star if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. That scenario is looking increasingly likely after the shock derby defeat to Wolves on Friday.

Villa’s last two games are against Liverpool and City, which means they could miss out on Champions League qualification at the last minute.

On February 17, we shut down claims that Liverpool have initiated contact with the attacking midfielder’s camp. However, we can confirm Liverpool hold long-term interest in him.

We provided an update on Wednesday, revealing that Chelsea are trying to position themselves at the front of the queue for Rogers.

Liverpool’s need for a player such as Rogers will increase if Madrid get their way…

Real Madrid concern

Dominik Szoboszlai is not the only Liverpool midfielder to have impressed Madrid, as we can confirm their interest in Alexis Mac Allister.

Our sources state that Mac Allister has emerged as one of Madrid’s preferred options as they seek a world-class arrival in midfield.

Los Blancos have identified Mac Allister as a player who could help fill the void left by Luka Modric.

Liverpool are set to hand Szoboszlai a bumper new contract, and they are also planning talks with Mac Allister.

But intermediairies indicate that there is a growing feeling around Madrid that a deal can be done for the Argentine.

Stunning Ekitike praise

Owen Hargreaves has lauded Liverpool striker Ekitike after he notched a goal and two assists during the 5-2 thrashing of West Ham United on Saturday.

“I tell you why he [Arne Slot] is smiling, he’s got Hugo Ekitike in his team,” Hargreaves said.

“What a player he is by the way, oh my word, he could be one of the best strikers in the world.

“I know we’ve got [Erling] Haaland, but I think he’s got one of the most complete games, and the one thing I think all the top players need is confidence and belief, and he has.

“Every time he steps on the pitch you can tell he’s like, ‘give me the ball, I’m going to create something’. And today [against West Ham], again, every time he touches the ball something special happens.

“He makes it look so easy with everything. He’s got size, he’s got skill, he’s got technique, he’s got awareness, always in the right place at the right time, technically he’s top and he’s got this confidence which I think is infectious.”