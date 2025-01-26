Liverpool have already made their approach to sign Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich, according to a report naming their main competition and when they envisage completing the deal.

Kimmich ticks a lot of boxes for Liverpool due to his ability to play as a defensive midfielder or a right-back – not to mention just how successful he has been throughout his career in the Bundesliga.

With his contract expiring in the summer, though, Bayern are at risk of losing Kimmich on a free transfer. It makes him an appealing target to plenty of top clubs.

Liverpool are firmly among them, according to the latest report on Kimmich.

The update comes from Caught Offside, whose report claims Liverpool ‘have made a move’ and ‘registered their interest’ in Kimmich as they eye his capture on a Bosman transfer.

Clubs can now negotiate pre-contract deals with players in the last six months of their contracts with foreign clubs, which allows the likes of Liverpool to start speaking with someone like Kimmich.

And if Caught Offside are to be believed, it appears they have taken their chance already by making an approach to the 29-year-old – but they are not alone.

Joshua Kimmich transfer: Liverpool face competition

In addition to Liverpool, Kimmich has caught the attention of several other clubs across Europe.

The latest report lists Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain as the other contenders for Kimmich.

In fact, it’s emphasised that Real Madrid are a ‘serious’ option for the eight-time Bundesliga winner.

There have been conflicting claims about Madrid’s interest in Kimmich recently, with German reports highlighting their pursuit and Spanish reports casting more doubt on it.

And other outlets have reported this week that Man City might even be willing to make a late bid for Kimmich in January, getting ahead of the competition.

Caught Offside‘s update doesn’t make any reference to any teams trying to sign Kimmich in January, so it remains to be seen how Liverpool would react if anyone else tried to.

The current belief is that Liverpool want to sign Kimmich in the summer as a free agent.

Reports in Germany have played down Liverpool’s links during this month, but perhaps they aren’t to be ruled out for Kimmich’s transfer just yet.

Latest Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool’s interest in Kimmich comes after they missed out on defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi last summer, but also as they anxiously wait to see if right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold will be leaving for Real Madrid on his own free transfer.

And to add to the alarm on that front, there have been reports of Real Madrid wanting to take Ibrahima Konate away from Liverpool too.

Konate is under contract with Liverpool until 2026, but Madrid are said to be monitoring him.

Another exit-linked Liverpool player is Darwin Nunez, who has caught the attention of AC Milan this month.

A recent update revealed what Liverpool’s stance on Nunez currently is.