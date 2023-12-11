Liverpool move to sign elite £51.5m Portugal star given thumbs up – but Klopp may face wait as Man Utd lurk

Liverpool interest in signing talented Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio has been confirmed – but Jurgen Klopp may need to wait a little longer than he ideally likes to seal his signature.

The Reds are top of the table and dreaming of a first Premier League title in four years and potentially their second under Klopp’s guidance. Saturday’s last-gasp 2-1 win at Crystal Palace illustrated Liverpool‘s never-say-die spirit once again, with the Merseysiders winning 18 points this season from losing positions.

That makes Klopp’s side the kings of the Premier League comeback.

However, while that determination will undoubtedly please Klopp, Liverpool are facing more than a few issues in the centre of their defence following a season-ending injury to Joel Matip. With his contract due to expire in the summer, there are fears Matip may have even played his last game for the club, though Klopp has indicated his belief that the Reds will “do the right thing” and offer the defender a one-year extension.

Nonetheless, that does not help their situation right now, and with Andy Robertson also still sidelined, it was a bit of an unfamiliar-looking-Reds defence that took to the field at Selhurst Park.

To that end, Klopp handed a rare start to youngster Jarell Quansah alongside Virgil van Dijk in the heart of defence. And with Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez both left on the bench – albeit called into action – Liverpool’s lack of options there are beginning to be exposed.

And one more injury setback to their defenders could leave Liverpool in a hugely-sticky situation.

With the January window opening for business in just 21 days, Klopp has a quickfire chance to address any shortfalls he feels his squad may have and a report on Saturday claimed Liverpool had shortlisted three defenders on a transfer shortlist for 2024.

Liverpool make Goncalo Inacio their No 1 target

However, there is one outstanding name that tops that three-man list, with the Reds having scouted Inacio for the best part of two years now.

As we revealed back in November, the Portugal defender is the player Klopp would love to sign above all in the winter window.

With a €60m (£51.5m) release clause in his deal, the 22-year-old is perhaps more expensive than Liverpool would like.

But with Sporting Libson making clear their stance that Inacio will not be able to leave unless that release clause is met, Liverpool now face a decision on whether to meet that fee in January, or risk waiting until the summer when a) other suitors could become involved and b) Sporting CP could look to further extend that release clause, as they have threatened, in the intervening months.

Reflecting on their tricky situation, journalist Dean Jones, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has confirmed their interest in Inacio, but fears they may well have to wait until the summer to seal his signing.

“Yeah, centre-back is definitely an area that Liverpool are having to contemplate as we get towards the new year,” Jones said.

“Whether that will be in January, I don’t know. It’s probably more likely to be in the summer if they’re going to go for someone like Goncalo Inacio, who is going to cost a lot of money and there’s going to be a decent level of competition to sign him.

“Manchester United really like him but Liverpool are definitely scouting him as well. And if that’s the sort of level of defender that they’re looking to go for, then you’re probably going to have to wait until the summer transfer window to make a move like that.”

Marc Guehi could come into Liverpool reckoning

Should the Reds decide that his asking price is too steep and a summer move would suit them better, that would open the door for the likes of United to pounce for his signature too.

It would also give Liverpool that bit longer to assess their options too, while other potential options – such as Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi – could also come under consideration in the summer months.

Despite the caution expressed by Jones, Liverpool do have a solid history of successful signings made in the January window. Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho, Virgil van Dijk, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are just some of their most recent examples. Now fans, and Klopp, will hope Inacio could be the next name on that illustrious list.

