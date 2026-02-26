Liverpool have been given serious hope of signing one of Nottingham Forest’s best players this summer, though the Reds could be forced to part ways with an Arne Slot signing who has grown incredibly frustrated at Anfield, per our sources.

The Reds spent close to £450million on new additions last summer, but this season has been a disappointing one, with their Premier League title defence in tatters as their new players slowly adapt to their new surroundings.

Liverpool still have their eyes on some exciting targets for the summer, with the signing of another new centre-back considered a priority, but we have also revealed that one of their signings from last summer could force his way out of Anfield in a dramatic twist.

Top Liverpool target set to be available

We reported earlier today that Nott’m Forest centre-back Murillo is a serious target for Liverpool, though Chelsea are ready to compete for his signature.

The Premier League duo are both showing ‘strong and serious’ interest in the Brazilian defender, who has impressed hugely since moving to the City Ground in 2023. Manchester United are also keeping tabs on the situation.

But Liverpool are firmly in the frame for Murillo, having done due diligence on the player and even weighing up moves in previous windows.

Jeremy Jacquet will arrive at Anfield in the summer, as per the £60million deal they agreed with Rennes last month, but a second centre-back addition may well be required if Ibrahima Konate leaves Liverpool via free agency. There is also varying levels of uncertainty surrounding Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk – adding further intrigue.

Forest remain reluctant sellers, with Murillo tied to a contract until 2029. Valuations range from £60 million to £70million or higher, reflecting his status as one of Forest’s prized assets.

As the season progresses, Murillo’s consistent displays continue to fuel the rumours – but Fletcher reports that a summer departure is ‘increasingly likely’ if a substantial offer arrives.

Whether that will come from Liverpool remains to be seen, but there is no doubt they are huge admirers of the Tricky Trees’ star.

Reds star could submit bombshell exit request

Meanwhile, we exclusively revealed earlier today that Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is considering requesting a departure from Anfield on loan after growing frustrated with his lack of playing time this season.

The Reds paid £29.9m (€35m) to sign Mamardashvili from Valencia. They agreed the deal in 2024, and he joined up with the squad this term after spending a final season on loan with the Spanish side.

It was always going to prove difficult for the 25-year-old to take Alisson’s spot in the starting XI and that has been the case, with Mamardashvili making just five Premier League appearances this season.

And we understand the giant Georgian is growing increasingly frustrated with life as an understudy. Alisson is likely to stay at Anfield for another season at least, which means more time on the sidelines for Mamardashvili.

Sources indicate that Mamardashvili is now seriously considering requesting a loan move for next season in order to secure more consistent playing time and continue his development.

The club is aware of his concerns and, while they remain committed to his long-term future, a temporary move away from Anfield could be on the cards if the right opportunity arises.

Slot’s huge Konate clue

In other news, Slot hasn’t given up hope of tying Konate down to a new contract, making clear in a recent press conference that he wants the French defender to stay at Anfield.

“It’s clear we would like him to stay but negotiations are ongoing so let’s see where that ends. We wouldn’t be in negotiations if we didn’t want him to stay.”

A reliable journalist has labelled Slot’s comments as a ‘giveaway clue’ that he is confident Liverpool’s hierarchy can convince Konate to stay – but crucial months lie ahead as elite clubs circle.

