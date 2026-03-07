Liverpool to launch €80m bid for superb star Man Utd are ‘locked in talks’ for – report

Liverpool are drawing up an €80million (£69m / $93m) offer to win the race for Nottingham Forest star Murillo, a report has claimed, and it could be part of a double setback for rivals Manchester United.

Murillo was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and came through the Corinthians academy before making his first-team debut in April 2023. The centre-back made just 27 senior appearances for Corinthians before being snapped up by Forest in a €12million deal in August 2023.

Since then, Murillo has made a name for himself as one of the top young central defenders in the Premier League.

He has the strength and speed required to deal with elite strikers, while also possessing great vision and close control. These traits allow Murillo to step out of defence and quickly get Forest on the attack.

The 23-year-old is among several players who could leave Forest in the summer, especially if they are relegated to the Championship.

Spanish outlet Fichajes claim Liverpool are ‘preparing an €80m bid’ to bring Murillo to Anfield for next season.

Arne Slot’s side have ‘identified Murillo as one of their priority targets’ and are already making ‘decisive moves’ for the summer.

Liverpool chiefs see the Brazilian as a ‘perfect’ capture to help future-proof their backline. Murillo could succeed from club captain Virgil van Dijk, who is 34 and in the twilight years of his career.

Liverpool have already agreed to sign Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes this summer, but they need more defensive signings. Joe Gomez has been tipped to leave, while Ibrahima Konate’s future remains unresolved – though he has just received Liverpool’s biggest contract offer yet.

We revealed on February 4 that Man Utd are aiming to snare both Murillo and Elliot Anderson from Forest.

But it could be a double miss for the Red Devils, with Liverpool pushing to sign Murillo, and Anderson to Manchester City being labelled a ‘done deal’.

Sources confirmed to us on February 26 that Liverpool and Chelsea have thundered into the chase for Murillo. We understand a transfer is ‘increasingly likely’ to happen if a bid worth £60-70m (up to €81m / $94m) is made.

It was claimed recently that United are ‘locked in talks’ for the one-cap Brazil international. But he appears more likely to join Liverpool or Chelsea as things stand.

