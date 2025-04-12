The future of Federico Chiesa at Liverpool is still in serious doubt – but there’s been a twist after it emerged that the winger could have up to three offers to stay in the Premier League, in addition to one to return to Serie A.

Chiesa has struggled to get going in English football so far, not helped by an injury he was dealing with between October and December. Just seven Premier League games remain this season for Liverpool and Chiesa hasn’t started any of the 31 that have gone before. Even in the three cup competitions Liverpool were playing in earlier this season, he only started one game of each.

Therefore, Chiesa’s Liverpool career was at risk of an early end already in January. Although he stayed, and went on to score in the Carabao Cup final, the situation hasn’t changed much ahead of the summer.

A recent report in his native Italy claimed Chiesa has ‘never convinced’ Arne Slot and that he would be sold in the summer, with a return to Italy possible with Napoli.

But in an intriguing turn of events, Caught Offside has not only put a different Serie A side in the frame, but claimed that Chiesa has become a target for three Premier League clubs.

Sadly, those three clubs are unnamed in the report – and we haven’t seen any rumours about Premier League interest in Chiesa since his Liverpool move – so some transfer detectives will have to get to work to find out who the interested parties might be.

There’s no hiding the Italian club mentioned in Caught Offside‘s report – AC Milan are said to have Chiesa down as a target. The website claims the Napoli interest was more to do with the January window just gone.

Wherever he goes, Liverpool are reported to have valued Chiesa at €25m-€30m, which equates to £21.7m-£26.1m. Given they initially paid Juventus only £10m to sign him, the Reds would make a profit if their asking price is met.

After all, while Chiesa hasn’t shown too much of what he can do on the pitch for Liverpool, they were able to get him at a discounted price due to his Juventus contract only having a year left on it in August.

Does Chiesa want to leave Liverpool?

Chiesa signed a contract until 2028 when he joined Liverpool, where he envisaged spending the rest of his prime years.

There were questions at the time of whether he was being brought in as a successor to Mohamed Salah or someone to complement what Liverpool already had. With Salah now signed up until 2027, it will have to continue being the latter.

Chiesa dug his heels in during the January transfer window and chose to fight for his place. And there have been recent claims from respected sources that he still wants to do that next season too.

His father, former Italy international Enrico Chiesa, also insisted recently: “I can guarantee that Federico’s very happy at Liverpool. We hope he can win the Premier League, we have no regrets about Juventus. He’s so happy at Liverpool.

“He is there to play his cards, he has a great chance. This summer I told him what I have been telling him since he was little. Because, in reality, until he was 15, he didn’t play often and when he asked me, ‘What should I do?’ I told him to keep training, not to give up, to be ready when his time came.”

Chiesa will have to fight for his place in Liverpool’s attack if he doesn’t leave, which may be more challenging with Salah staying.

