Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann believes Florian Wirtz would be making a “very good step” if a proposed big-money switch to Liverpool goes through in the summer transfer window.

Wirtz has been one of the outstanding performers in the Bundesliga over the last few seasons, scoring 57 goals and adding 65 assists in 197 appearances for a Bayer Leverkusen side who won the league and cup double under Xabi Alonso in 2023/24.

However, Wirtz is expected to follow newly-appointed Real Madrid coach Alonso out the door when the summer window opens – with Liverpool very much at the front of the queue for his signature.

A move to Bayern Munich had very much been on the cards for the 22-year-old talent after a reported verbal agreement, but that has since fallen through to put the Reds in pole position to land one of the top young attacking talents in European football.

Indeed, it’s now claimed that Wirtz has ‘given his word’ to Arne Slot’s men, a rumour that has been verified somewhat by Bayern chairman Herbert Hainer.

“Max Eberl (Bayern’s director of sport) informed me that Florian Wirtz is probably leaning towards Liverpool,” Hainer told reporters on Sunday. “We’ll provide you with facts at some point and not with further speculation. You are responsible for that.”

It’s understood Liverpool are prepared to pay between €130m (£109m) and €150m (£126m) to wrap up the record signing of Wirtz, who has reached out to his national team boss for some advice.

“He texted me. We exchanged a few messages,” Germany manager Nagelsmann told Sky Sport Deutschland. I tried to give him tips to the best of my knowledge and belief, but I told him I can’t make the decision for him because my opinion is not necessarily the right one. The final decision is his.

“I didn’t rule out any club, I just tried to explain things to him and give him tips.

“I’m excited to find out about his decision. We always hear that things are done. It was also said with Bayern before that it was done. Let’s wait.

“You can look at it from different points of view. In the end, every player has to decide for himself,’ the former Bayern Munich chief added.

“It’s not official, but if it’s Liverpool, then it’d be a very good step because he can play in his position, a great environment, great club.

“Bayern wouldn’t have been a bad option either. It would’ve been good to have them [Wirtz and Musiala] playing together, but Jamal and Flo can get on well together even if they’re not at the same club.

“The most important thing is that he plays and continues to develop. If he feels that he would be better off at Liverpool, then he has to do it.”

Latest Liverpool news: Hat-trick of signings / Shock sale to Everton

Wirtz could end up being one of three elite Liverpool signings over the course of the coming weeks, as the Reds look to build on Slot’s impressive maiden season in charge.

Indeed, a fresh report on Sunday claims that the Anfield outfit are ready to spend £200m-plus to fill three key positions for the Dutchman.

Meanwhile, Everton are weighing up a shock raid on Liverpool for a player the Reds will wave goodbye to, though only if £30m is bid, according to a report.

Transfers between the Merseyside rivals are understandably rare. The last player to move directly between the two clubs was defender Abel Xavier all the way back in 2002. Nonetheless, a fresh update from Ben Jacobs claims a new name could be added to the list in 2025.

