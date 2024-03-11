‘Name their price’ – Gargantuan Salah exit ON as Saudis prepared to match any fee Liverpool set

Mohamed Salah could make Liverpool huge money as they've been told to 'name their price'

Liverpool can reportedly ‘name their price’ for Mohamed Salah and a Saudi Arabian side will match it in order to ensure the huge transfer of the Egyptian superstar.

The potential transfer of Salah away from Liverpool is one that has been mooted for a while. After the Reds turned down a reported verbal offer of £150million from Al Ittihad in the summer, the potential of a Saudi move has not gone away.

It’s as it’s frequently been suggested a Saudi side will return with an enormous offer.

To this point, it’s not been clear exactly what value Salah will hold in the summer transfer window.

Usually, for a player with only one year left on his contract, as the superstar will have when the summer comes around, their value has decreased from its peak due to the fact they’d be available for free 12 months down the line.

But Salah is still right at the top of his game, with 19 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season, and is the seen as the holy grail for the Saudi Pro League.

That’s as he’s seen as the world’s ‘most prominent Muslim player’ – that makes him an icon in the Middle East.

As such, it’s previously been reported that he’ll be offered a contract with a higher value than that of Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo’s.

DON’T MISS: Mo Salah replacement: The seven top-class stars Liverpool could sign as emotional exit talk gathers pace

Liverpool can name their price for Salah

And as for the value of the transfer itself, Liverpool can reportedly cash in massively.

According to Football Insider, the Reds can essentially ‘name their price’ for their superstar.

That’s as it’s said a Saudi side are willing to ‘table a huge deal’ to lure him to the Middle East.

It’s a smart move for them not to mess around in trying to work out the value for themselves, as last time that happened, Al Ittihad were pushed back.

And while the report states Salah’s value is ‘likely to soar north of £100million’ given Liverpool have the choice in the matter, the fee could become a gargantuan one.

Liverpool silly not to sell

With only a season left on Salah’s deal, unless the Reds are planning on offering him new terms, it seems they should cash in now.

They have the chance to make ridiculous money for a player that, at the moment, only has a year left with them.

He’s served them well, but transition is likely to be coming at Anfield anyway, with a new manager coming in with his own ideas on how the squad should look.

With or without Salah, change is going to be made, and the new manager would not have known what life would be like with him yet anyway, and could make some serious money to build his squad with.

While fans won’t want to see the Egyptian go, his time is coming to an end soon, and at least this way, Liverpool can be very generously remunerated for his exit, whereas in a year, he could be on the way out for free.

READ MORE: The frightening XI Liverpool could select if Ruben Amorim takes charge in the Anfield dugout