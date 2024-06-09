Liverpool name their price as Arne Slot considers shock sale of Barcelona target with double exit on the cards

Liverpool have big plans for the summer transfer window as Arne Slot aims to put his own stamp on the team ahead of his first season at Anfield.

Reports suggest that the Dutch coach has made signing a new midfielder, winger, centre-back and full-back his four priorities once the British transfer window officially opens.

Liverpool are also looking to sell players who aren’t part of their long-term plans, with Thiago and Joel Matip are set to leave at the end of this month as free agents, for example.

The first sale of the Arne Slot era also looks likely to be defender Sepp van den Berg, who Mainz are trying to sign permanently after he enjoyed a successful loan with the German side.

However, some key players could also leave Anfield this summer and Luis Diaz has been heavily linked with Barcelona in recent weeks.

The Colombian international’s form was somewhat inconsistent in 2023/24 but he still scored 13 goals and made five assists in 51 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool now seem to be considering a shock sale of Diaz as they’ve now informed his suitors how much they’d have to pay to sign him this summer.

Barcelona, PSG plotting move for Liverpool star

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool have made it clear that Diaz will not be allowed to leave for less than €75m (£63.8m) this summer.

Barcelona and the winger’s other suitors – Paris Saint-Germain – have both been made aware of this and they are now weighing up whether to launch an offer for him.

The Catalans have reportedly made Diaz their number one target for the coming transfer window but a deal will be difficult to negotiate due to their ongoing financial issues.

Several player sales will be required in order for Barcelona to be able to afford a fee of that size, with the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha and Ronald Araujo potentially on the chopping block, per reports.

PSG, on the other hand, do have money to spend, as although they will not receive a transfer fee for Mbappe, the club will make significant savings in terms of wages.

Diaz could, therefore, leave Liverpool alongside Van den Berg fairly early in the window should one of the two European giants match his price tag.

Luis Diaz still ‘very happy’ at Liverpool

Diaz spoke about his future in an interview last month and seemed to rule out leaving Liverpool, but of course, things can change quickly in football.

“I have grown a lot. From the beginning of my career to today, I feel that with the passage of days, of years, living each experience in each different team, coming to this great club that is Liverpool, leaves you with a lot of learnings,” Diaz said.

“You learn more and more to be a professional, to be a better person, to be a good team-mate and a good guy. The truth is that I am very happy to be here. Great years are coming for the club, I have no doubt about that.

“Personally, I will always try to do my best, always try to give 100%, to always stand out on the field, which is what I came [here] to do. I’m always grateful to God for every opportunity.”

