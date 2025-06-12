Napoli manager Antonio Conte is reportedly planning a blockbuster double raid on Liverpool as he looks to strengthen his side after lifting the Scudetto.

The Italian club’s hierarchy are ready to back Conte in the transfer market, and reports suggest that he wants to bring in a new striker and winger.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are looking to do more business of their own as they close in on Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, after sealing a deal for Jeremie Frimpong. They are also keen to sign a new striker, as links with the likes of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike rumble on.

Arne Slot’s side are also open to selling several players, and according to Italian outlet La Repubblica, Napoli are plotting moves for duo Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa.

The report states that Napoli are ‘closing in’ on the Reds’ stars, who are ‘solid targets’ for Conte, with ‘frequent contact’ ongoing between parties.

It’s claimed that Conte is ‘crazy’ about Nunez in particular, and ‘negotiations have already started’ for his signing. However, the discussion ‘also involves Chiesa’.

After signing Kevin de Bruyne on a free transfer following his departure from Manchester City, the additions of Nunez and Chiesa have the potential to be game-changing for Napoli.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Nunez rumour

TEAMtalk has consistently reported that Liverpool are open to selling Nunez this summer, if a suitable bid is lodged and they can bring in a replacement.

In an exclusive update on April 26, TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti revealed that there is European interest in Nunez, with Atletico Madrid, Nottingham Forest, and Newcastle keeping tabs on his situation.

However, we understand that none of those sides are willing to match Liverpool’s asking price. The Reds want to recover most of the £85m (including add-ons) they spent on Nunez, which would also make things difficult for Napoli should they join the race.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed that Napoli do have Nunez on their shortlist, and his Liverpool exit is, in fact, ‘guaranteed’.

“Darwin Nunez remains guaranteed exit at Liverpool this summer with Saudi Pro League clubs keen since January,” Romano posted on X.

“Understand also Napoli have made contact in the recent days with Nunez on the shortlist and more talks to follow soon. Darwin, open to both Saudi-European options.”

TEAMtalk sources state that a switch to the Saudi Pro League is a concrete possibility for the 25-year-old. Al Hilal have shown interest, and after missing out on Victor Osimhen, could intensify their pursuit.

As for Chiesa, he has been heavily linked with moves back to his native Italy for months, after failing to make a big impact at Anfield.

Despite the rumours, TEAMtalk has been told by sources close to Liverpool that Slot believes Chiesa could still play a big role for Liverpool in future.

The Reds already have their top talisman, Mo Salah, playing in his position, but the Italian is viewed as a good back-up option.

With this in mind, it would take a sizeable bid for Liverpool to consider selling Chiesa this summer.

