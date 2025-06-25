Napoli are ‘set to land’ Darwin Nunez for €50m and are ‘serious’ about signing a second Liverpool star as the Reds’ exodus quickly gathers pace, according to reports.

Liverpool are ready to call time on the experiment that is Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan boasts limitless potential, though few would argue he’s improved since arriving from Benfica three years ago.

Nunez continues to struggle with the offside trap, link-up play and his finishing. With Liverpool showing a ruthless streak in the market this summer, Nunez will be sold and a new striker signed.

Serie A champions Napoli have emerged as the likeliest candidate to snap the 26-year-old up. Fabrizio Romano recently revealed Nunez has given the green light to signing for Antonio Conte’s side after being convinced by the project he was presented.

Romano subsequently revealed a meeting between Liverpool and Napoli officials took place in England on Tuesday. The purpose of the get-together was to iron out the structure of a deal and transfer fee.

The latest from Sky Germany claimed Liverpool are confident Napoli will be the ones to sign the misfiring striker. In other words, they have been given indications Napoli are prepared to bid a sum they deem suitable.

And per a fresh update from FootItalia, Napoli will be the ones to give Nunez a new home.

They declared: ‘Liverpool originally demanded €60 million for Nunez, but Napoli are now set to land him for €50 million — €43 million upfront and €7 million in bonuses.’

In pounds sterling that would currently equate to £42.6m (£36.6m plus £6m in add-ons).

Napoli are in the midst of a spending spree of their own ahead of their return to the Champions League and title defence in Serie A.

They’re seeking to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who joined PSG and in January are are expected to sell Victor Osimhen this summer.

Nunez would replace Osimhen and compete with Romelu Lukaku for starts. Regarding Kvaratskhelia’s spot on the left wing, Napoli hope to push through a deal for PSV Eindhoven’s Noa Lang after agreeing personal terms with the Dutchman.

However, Napoli’s spending won’t end there, with the report then stating Conte wants Federico Chiesa as well…

Napoli get ‘serious’ for Federico Chiesa

Chiesa endured a disappointing debut season at Anfield that may well turn out to be his only campaign in England.

Chiesa wants out in order to accrue regular game-time elsewhere in a World Cup year. A return to Serie A is on the cards where interest is rampant.

FootItalia state Napoli are determined to fend off interest from their domestic rivals and adore Chiesa’s positional versatility. The forward can operate on either flank or up top if required.

Napoli are described as now being ‘serious’ about securing a deal and have ‘reinitiated contact’ with the Italian’s representatives.

The Athletic’s James Pearce recently declared Chiesa’s exit should be ‘straightforward’ to seal thanks in large part to the modest sums Liverpool are demanding.

The Reds paid just £12.5m (add-ons included) to sign the winger last summer and a sale will be sanctioned for a fee in that ball park.

Liverpool have already sold Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid) and Nat Phillips (West Brom) this summer and loaned Viteslav Jaros to Ajax.

Jarell Quansah, Andy Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic, Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott could all follow, along with Chiesa and Nunez.

