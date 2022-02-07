Nat Phillips has insisted that he is only focusing on the present following a rollercoaster recent spell with Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

The 24-year-old has been a fringe player for most of his Anfield career, which started in 2016. However, he shot into the limelight last season amid a defensive injury nightmare for the Reds.

Indeed, manager Klopp lost Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez to long-term injuries. As such, Phillips made his unlikely Premier League debut for Liverpool in October 2020.

He was a regular feature for the rest of the campaign, but he has again gone back to the fringes of the Reds team. He therefore sealed a deadline day loan move to Bournemouth in January.

Nevertheless, he signed a new Liverpool contract towards the end of 2020. That has added a potential twist to his future when a decision is due at the end of the season.

Nevertheless, Phillips has insisted that he is only focusing on playing Championship football for the Cherries.

“I’m fairly relaxed about it. I signed a long-term deal with the club at the start of the season,” the centre-back told the Daily Star.

“I try not to look too far ahead. Other players have told me a career is over before you know it, so I want to enjoy the present, this chance to play for Bournemouth and to improve.

Rating Liverpool’s transfer window and Luis Diaz’s chances Liverpool’s January transfer window wasn’t the biggest or the greatest, but they will feel they have hit the jackpot with Luis Diaz.

“Things can always change. It looked as Liverpool were going to sell me, but that deal fell through – and then they needed me because of the injuries last season.

“In that period, I helped myself and the team and we qualified for the Champions League.”

Klopp revealed his delight at allowing Phillips to get out and play, after he made only three appearances for the Reds this season.

And Phillips feels delighted that his manager is fully supportive of his situation, even if his chances of making it at Liverpool look slim.

Nat Phillips eager to play

“But at the same time, it’s Liverpool and competition is high and you know players will come back once fit,” the defender added on the competition at Anfield.

“That’s something you accept when you are at the big clubs. The manager sympathised with my situation.

“He wanted this move for my sake. He’s delighted I’m here – as I am.”

Phillips did not have the greatest introduction to life at Bournemouth. He played the full match as the Cherries lost 1-0 to Boreham Wood in an FA Cup upset.