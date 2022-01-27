Liverpool prepared to let duo leave before Monday’s deadline, but only if price is right

Liverpool are reportedly prepared to let Neco Willliams and Nathaniel Phillips join new clubs ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.

Phillips has been a major Newcastle target since the beginning of the month, with Eddie Howe’s men already submitting a loan offer that was rebuffed. But with both players only featuring a combined 12 times for the Reds this season, it would appear that the club are ready to let them go.

Williams has been on the fringes of Jurgen Klopp’s side but has featured twice in the Champions League this season. He is currently contracted until 2025.

Phillips, meanwhile, has reportedly been eyeing a move ever since Liverpool snapped up Ibrahima Konate. The former Leipzig man was bough as back-up to Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Newcastle remain an option for the player, although the Magpies are also targeting Brighton’s Dan Burn. West Ham are also keen on a deal, while Watford failed with an offer earlier in the window.

Indeed, the player himself has already insisted that he would be willing to quit Anfield if the right opportunity comes along.

Phillips hoping for move

“I want to be playing games.It’s been tough because the competition to get in this team is fierce,” Phillips told Sky Sports last month.

“The manager and I agree that the best thing for me is to play as many games as possible. I think you saw last year I developed well.

Gerrard and Aston Villa to bid for Joe Gomez from Liverpool Aston Villa will bid for Joe Gomez from Liverpool before the window closes on Monday

“I’m going to see what comes along [in January] and go from there. I think at this moment in time it’s unlikely that I’ll be playing lots of games for Liverpool.

“If an opportunity arises where I get the chance to do that somewhere else and it suits everyone then it’s certainly something I’d be interested in.”

Williams is also said to be interesting two Premier League teams, plus one from the Championship.

The Wales international is the current back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, Klopp often prefers the versatile James Milner in that role, which leaves Williams redundant.

It now remains to be seen whether the Reds can strike deals for both players before Monday’s deadline.

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher tells Liverpool board his dream signing as ‘sensational’ Prem rival lauded