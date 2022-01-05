Liverpool delay decisions as double exit plan emerges with interest building

Neco Williams and Nat Phillips could both leave Liverpool in January if the conditions are right, according to a report.

Liverpool may have offers to listen to for some of their fringe players this month. In Michael Edwards’ last transfer window as their sporting director, the focus may be more on departures than arrivals.

Reds fans will be hoping to see a significant signing to resurrect their hopes of winning a trophy this season. But the club will be just as busy working out what to do with players of their own who could get more gametime elsewhere.

According to Sky Sports, two players who may be on their way out of Anfield in January are Williams and Phillips.

Right-back Williams, who can also play further forward, has only made one substitute appearance in the Premier League this season. He has added two starts apiece in the Carabao Cup and Champions League, plus a further cameo from the bench in the latter competition.

But he is firmly behind Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order. What’s more, James Milner or Joe Gomez can also cover at right-back, while academy graduate Conor Bradley is also coming through.

However, Liverpool are yet to decide what to do with Williams, who is under contract until 2025. The player himself, though, has clearer ideas.

Williams wants to make sure he remains in contention to play for Wales by the time of their World Cup play-off semi-final against Austria in March. Regular club football could boost his chances. Although, he has still managed 17 international caps without ever being a common starter for Liverpool.

The club reportedly sympathise with Williams, but will not rush into a decision. Therefore, it cannot be certain yet whether a move would be a permanent exit or a loan – or even if it would happen at all.

But Sky expect there to be plenty of interest in the 20-year-old regardless.

Nat Phillips also attracts interest

Likewise, clubs could be queuing up for centre-back Phillips. He impressed in the absence of Liverpool’s senior centre-backs during the second half of last season.

After signing a long-term contract in the summer, though, opportunities have been limited since the returns of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, plus the summer signing of Ibrahima Konate.

Therefore, Phillips recently confessed he was ready to consider his future. The 24-year-old is likely to be of interest to many clubs.

According to Sky, Liverpool have already turned down a £7m bid from a Premier League club. They are holding out for a figure in the region of £15m.

The report claims Phillips – who has started just once this season, with two more substitute appearances – is also attracting interest from Serie A. Some Italian clubs are said to have made contact with Liverpool to assess his availability.

Once again, Liverpool are not in a hurry to sell Phillips. However, several suitors are likely to give them decisions to make.

