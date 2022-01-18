Nat Phillips could be set for a second spell abroad in his career after Liverpool reportedly learned of another suitor for his signature.

Phillips looks like one of the most likely players to leave Liverpool this month. He has not had many chances to progress after an impressive 2021-22 season. Indeed, he took advantage to step up in the absence of other players last term, but now that competition has returned.

Injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip meant Phillips got a run of games for Liverpool towards the back end of last season. But all three are now back playing and summer signing Ibrahima Konate has added yet more competition.

As such, Phillips has made just three appearances this season. Only one was a start and none have come in the Premier League.

Therefore, he has admitted he is willing to look for opportunities elsewhere. There will be many clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

Liverpool have already reportedly rejected an offer from Watford. They are also expecting interest from the likes of West Ham to materialise.

But the 24-year-old – who previously spent time on loan in Germany with Stuttgart – also has admirers in foreign countries. One report hinted there were unnamed suitors in Serie A. And now, interest from the Eredivisie has surfaced.

According to Football Insider, PSV Eindhoven have made an approach for Phillips.

The Dutch side want to sign another defender during the January transfer window. One of their current options there, Andre Ramalho, suffered an ankle injury in December. And knowing that Phillips is available, PSV have set their sights on the Liverpool man.

The report reiterates that Liverpool want £12m to sanction the sale of Phillips – and that they could loan him out if that price is not met.

Phillips’ fine form last year earned him a contract extension until 2025. So, the Reds can stand firm over their plans for the player.

But they accept that he will have a hunger for more gametime and may be more likely to find it elsewhere.

It remains unclear if they have any preference over sending him abroad or giving him to another Premier League side.

Liverpool still linked with new defenders amid Nat Phillips news

Despite being aware of how Nat Phillips is struggling to get a look in, Liverpool are still being linked with even more players in his position.

Ronald Araujo has become of interest to Liverpool and two Premier League rivals amid a contract stand-off with FC Barcelona, according to reports.

Araujo joined Barcelona in 2018 from Boston River in his native Uruguay. He spent two seasons playing for the Barca B team, making a handful of first-team appearances as well in the second.

Since the 2020-21 season, Araujo has been a member of the senior squad in Catalonia. He played 33 times across all competitions last term and has 22 games under his belt this term.

But the 22-year-old is facing an uncertain future at Camp Nou. His contract with Barcelona expires in 2023 and his terms remain the same as those he was on as a B team player.

Araujo wants to stay with Barcelona. But he knows he deserves a salary more appropriate to his role in the club now. Although he is not holding out to become one of their highest earners, it is clear he deserves something better.

Therefore, Diario Sport report that several club are keeping an eye on Araujo’s situation. Barcelona are already aware of interest from the Premier League trio of Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea.

All three have supposedly touched base with the player to enquire about his views on a transfer.

Only time will tell which route he goes down if he does decide enough is enough with Barcelona.

