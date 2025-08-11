Arne Slot of Liverpool, who have been linked with Brentford defender Nathan Collins

Liverpool have received a huge blow in their pursuit of Brentford defender Nathan Collins, according to a report, but manager Arne Slot and Richard Hughes have got positive news regarding Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi.

Despite winning the Premier League title last season with relative ease, Liverpool have been very busy in the summer transfer window. The Reds’ sporting director Richard Hughes has signed seven new players for manager Arne Slot, including Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitike.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool remain keen on adding Alexander Isak to their squad too, despite Newcastle United having turned down their initial offer of £110million (€127m, $148m) plus add-ons.

Liverpool are also keen on signing a new central defender before the summer transfer window closes.

Jarell Quansah left for Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer, while Ibrahima Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

While Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is Liverpool’s top defensive target, the Premier League champions are not putting all their eggs in one basket.

GiveMeSport reported on August 4 that Liverpool have taken a shine to Brentford central defender Collins.

The report claimed that Liverpool admire the 24-year-old Republic of International internally, but the Premier League champions are yet to make an approach.

Football Insider has brought an update on the situation of Collins, who was described as ‘a born leader’ on Brentford’s official website this month.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has said that Brentford are in no mood to sell their captain.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “It’s a bit of a surprising link, not just because it’s Nathan Collins – he enjoyed a very good season for Brentford last year.

“There’s no doubt Liverpool are looking light at centre-back having sold Jarell Quansah, and the ongoing speculation about Ibrahima Konate’s long-term future.

“As it stands, Marc Guehi is the more likely target due to his contract situation at Crystal Palace.

“I can’t see Brentford letting Collins go, having seen so many other star players leave this summer – he’s just been made captain – I just don’t see how Brentford can afford to let him go.

“I don’t even think they would be open to selling Collins, and it does seem the player isn’t pushing for anything just yet.

“Brentford will be putting up the ‘not for sale’ signs on Nathan Collins, because they can’t really afford to lose another key player in that team.”

READ MORE 🔴 Every completed Liverpool transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Liverpool told Marc Guehi IS for sale

While Brentford are adamant that Collins is not for sale, Palace have made it clear that Guehi is available for the right price.

The England international centre-back is out of contract at Palace at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with Guehi on a five-year contract, who only wants to join the Premier League champions.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Liverpool will not pay more than £45m (€52m, $60.5m), including bonuses, for the 25-year-old.

Palace chairman Steve Parish has now publicly admitted that the London club will sell Guehi.

Parish made the revelation after Palace beat Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday.

The News Shopper quotes Parish as saying when asked if he would sell Guehi if a suitable offer arrived: “Yes. Of course, for players of that calibre to leave on a free, it is a problem for a football club.

“There is no doubt about it, unfortunately. Last summer, Joachim [Andersen] went, and we couldn’t afford to lose both of them.

“We then had another bid in January, but that was a difficult situation as well. We will just have to see what happens. It needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind.

“The problem in football is that you get to this level where you are fantastic with a lot of mature players in their prime, and you don’t want to be not as good, so then you are tempted to hang onto them.

“That’s your safety net, you’ll be good with those boys and if you can add some around them.

“But in the end, people trade players – it is what football clubs do. If you don’t care about tomorrow and put it all off, then we are a fantastic team.

“If we had four more players, I don’t know what we could achieve. Unfortunately, it is not always as simple as that.

“We have got a lot of outgoings this year because we are paying a lot of transfer fees for players that we have already got.

“If you see the fees, they are just nuts. The money we are paying is crazy. We will have to see. We will do whatever we can.

“We won’t stop working. But as far as people being here or not being here, it depends.

“If it is the right decision for the football club and them – nobody can make anyone go – there will be some changes. But we have got to make smart ones.”

Latest Liverpool news: Shock Chelsea offer, Nottingham Forest contact

A sensational report has claimed that Chelsea are planning to make an offer of £43million for a Liverpool defender, with Levi Colwill set to be out of action for months.

A pundit has urged Newcastle United to sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool before the summer transfer window closes, outlining why it would be good for the Carabao Cup winners.

Nottingham Forest have made contact with Liverpool over signing one of their defenders who is not in Slot’s plan for this season.

Who would be better for Liverpool – Nathan Collins or Marc Guehi?