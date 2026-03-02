Liverpool are growing more and more keen on Eintracht Frankfurt star Nathaniel Brown, TEAMtalk understands, with the Reds primed to battle Arsenal and others for the £65million-rated full-back.

Well-placed sources have informed us that the 22-year-old German international is high on Liverpool’s list and has been watched multiple times by their scouts.

Brown, who is naturally a left-back but can play a more attacking left-wing role when required, has impressed in the Bundesliga this season with his pace, inverted play, and creativity.

Brown has contributed three goals and six assists this term, showcasing his ability to bomb forward while maintaining strong defensive recovery.

Often compared to top modern full-backs, he earned his first Germany call-up in October 2025 and has quickly become one of Frankfurt’s most valuable assets.

The left-back position is a key area to strengthen this summer for Liverpool, with Andy Robertson likely to depart via free agency. The veteran Scot, now in his early 30s, has been a stalwart since joining in 2017, so filling the void he’ll leave is no easy task.

Liverpool signed Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth last summer in a £40million deal, hoping the Hungarian would provide dynamism and longevity on the left flank. However, he has struggled to reach a top level consistently since joining, failing to fully displace Robertson from the starting XI, highlighting the need for more depth at left-back.

Liverpool ready to rival Arsenal for Bundesliga starlet

With Brown’s contract at Frankfurt running until 2030, the Bundesliga club are hoping to get around €65 million (£56 million) for the rising star, a fee that would make him one of the most expensive left-backs in recent history.

Liverpool face competition from Arsenal, Manchester City, and several other European giants.

Indeed, my colleague, Graeme Bailey, has revealed previously how Arsenal are also keeping a close eye on Brown as they consider adding a new left-back of their own.

However, sources indicate the Reds are intensifying their interest, having scouted him extensively.

A move for Brown could signal a clear shift in strategy at Anfield, aiming to secure a high-potential, attack-minded defender for the long term.

If the transfer materialises, it would add significant quality to Arne Slot’s squad as they bid to remain competitive on multiple fronts and try to get back to winning the Premier League next season.

Interestingly, we understand Frankfurt are doing their due diligence on potential replacements for Brown, with Everton star Vitality Mykolenko on their radar.

Latest Liverpool news: Former star tracked / Reds blamed for Elliott saga

Meanwhile, we have revealed that Liverpool are giving serious consideration to re-signing Jarell Quansah from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, as Arne Slot’s side look to add to their defensive options further.

The Reds are still prioritising a new contract for Ibrahima Konate, but we understand that deals for both him and Quansah could come to fruition.

In other news, the blame for Harvey Elliott’s difficult loan spell at Aston Villa has been pinned solely on Liverpool, despite it being Unai Emery who is refusing to play him regularly.

An ex-Villa chief has suggested that Liverpool have selfish reasons for refusing to take him back.

