Liverpool are nudging closer than ever towards a new contract with Mo Salah after a significant update on the superstar revealed that ‘everything now points to his relationship with the club continuing for a long time’ with an indication on the deal he will sign also coming to light.

The talismanic Egyptian star has been in the form of his life at Anfield this season, on Sunday adding another goal and assist to his tally to help Liverpool secure a 2-0 win at Manchester City that moves Arne Slot’s side a massive 11-points clear in the Premier League title race. That double-goal involvement now means Salah tops both charts for Premier League goals and assists this season, takes his tally for the season to an outrageous 51 (30 scored, 21 assists) from 38 appearances and helps him to climb up to third on the Reds’ all-time top scorers list.

However, there has been something of a dark cloud looming over Anfield with Salah’s contract due to expire at the season’s end – meaning that, as it stands, he is free to leave Merseyside as a free agent in just 127 days if an agreement is not reached.

In light of that, Liverpool have been holding talks with the player and his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa for several weeks now in an effort to agree a deal.

Fears he could walk away were highlighted recently amid claims from his best friend in football who revealed that the end for Salah at Anfield was nigh and having revealed the outrageous finances on offer to the player over a move to Saudi Arabia.

Now though, a major update on the saga has been reported from Spain – and with it the news that all Liverpool fans have been waiting for.

Per Fichajes, Salah is now ‘increasingly close to extending his contract with the Reds’ after Liverpool ‘worked intensively to avoid his exit without a fee at the end of the season, and everything indicates that the negotiations have progressed positively’.

The report adds: ‘The possibility of him renewing his contract with the club seemed uncertain a few months ago, but now the scenario has changed and everything points to his relationship with the English team continuing for a longer time.’

How much Liverpool are prepared to pay Mo Salah

Last week, it was claimed by a respected Egyptian journalist that Liverpool had only put one offer before Salah so far – and that was way below his actual current package of £350,000 a week.

By contrast, Anfield Index reported at the start of the month that both Salah and Virgil van Dijk had already agreed terms on a fresh deal at Anfield, though the announcement was being held up by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s delay in agreeing to stay.

Claims that the Egyptian plans to stick around were also ratified by both Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, who noted two significant reasons why Salah will surely be sticking around.

Indeed, it emerged last week that those talks between Liverpool and his agent Abbas had intensified, with only one simple demand now holding up an agreement – and that was for the club to offer him a deal over his current package.

And while nobody of any note is yet to ratify those Fichajes claims, supporters will hope that good news is around the corner…

In terms of what Salah is seeking, Gary Neville revealed earlier this year that the 32-year-old is looking for a deal of around £400,000 a week over three years – terms that had initially made FSG express doubts, largely owing to the player’s age – but now seemingly a deal they are prepared to sign off on.

Any agreement, though, is likely to be heavily incentivised and could even be on a performance-related scale.

Reds teammate Andy Robertson feels Salah’s form this season has been outstanding and that his work ethic has been key to their success.

Robertson said: “His work-rate going back the other way was unbelievable today. Him and Lucho (Diaz) and that was key to us keeping a clean sheet.”

On Salah, who scored their opening goal, Robertson continued: “He is in a different world right now and playing out of his skin. We are very happy to have him, that’s for sure.

“I can’t be bothered talking about him to be honest! No, he’s been unbelievable. A set-piece routine worked, which is pleasing. Everyone had a role to play and Mo got the glory of putting it in the back of the net. Another goal and assist.”

Salah was also asked if at 32 he is a better player than ever.

“Maybe people prefer my first seasons or now but I prefer now because winning the league, helping the young players, it is special,” the Egyptian said. “We need another title. Me and the big guys in the team need another title.”

Everything Mo Salah has said on his Liverpool future

“Before the season, I was just like, ‘I’ve got one year left, let’s just enjoy it and don’t think about the contract’. I don’t want to think about next year or the future, I just want to enjoy the last year and let’s see.

“The most important thing is to take one day at a time and just be grateful to be here.” – September 2024, speaking to Sky Sports before a game against Manchester United

“As you know it’s my last year in the club. I just want to enjoy it and not think about it. I feel I’m free to play football and we’ll see what will happen next year.

“I was coming to the game, I said look, it could be the last time [coming to Old Trafford]. Nobody talked to me yet about contracts, so I just play my last season, and we’ll see at the end of the season. But so far, yeah, my last game here with Liverpool.” – September 2024, after the game against Man Utd

“No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.” – November 2024, on Instagram after a game against Brighton

“Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end, it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.

“I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end, it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see. I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.” – November 2024, after a game against Southampton

“It’s my last year in the club so you want to do something special for the city.

“So far, yes. It’s the last six months [of my time at Liverpool]. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see.” – January 2025, speaking to Sky Sports