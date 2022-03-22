Neco Williams reveals Liverpool star who always has his back amid permanent exit rumours

Liverpool defender Neco Williams has revealed the Reds star who always supports him amid talk of a permanent switch to current loan side Fulham.

The right-back is set for one of the biggest games of his young career when Wales take on Austria in their World Cup play-off in Cardiff on Thursday evening. However, he has revealed how his switch to the Championship has benefitted him this term.

The 20-year-old moved to Craven Cottage in January in search of game time after sitting firmly behind Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield.

But Williams has thanked his Reds’ rival, as well as Andrew Robertson for playing a major role in his career so far.

“I’ve learnt a lot off Robbo, him being one of the best left-backs in the world, you learn a lot from just training with him every day,” said Williams.

“He’s a great character. Whatever you need help with, he’s always there giving his honest answer. I have learnt massively off him and especially Trent because he is on my side and ahead of me at the minute.”

Williams’ displays for Fulham have earned rave reviews so far. Indeed, the player has been tipped to make a permanent £12million switch if the Cottagers go up.

And the player admits the move came at just the right time.

Williams making a difference in Fulham spell

He added: “I’m really enjoying it. As footballers, you just want to play as much football as possible.

“For me at Liverpool, it’s going to be limited game-time because of the players ahead of me and the world-class players I’m with.

“Coming to Wales has been about trying to keep up fitness but for this camp I’m playing regular football, enjoying it, scoring, assisting, so it’s going well and I feel I’m in the best possible shape I can be in.

“My main focus was to play as much as possible and get that match rhythm and match fitness. You can only do that by playing regular football. That’s what I’m doing at the minute and I’m loving it.

“I’ve scored a few goals, getting assists, so everything’s going smoothly so far. As long as I’m playing and I’m keeping fit everything should go smoothly.

“This is the semi-final for us and all the focus is on the game against Austria. This has been the main focus for us all. Training to play as much football as possible and keeping as fit as possible.

“I’m sure the whole of Wales is looking forward to it. If we win that, then we’re one step closer to the World Cup.”

