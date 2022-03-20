Liverpool loan star Neco Williams is reportedly keen on a permanent switch to Fulham in the summer, with a fee set for the Wales international.

The 20-year-old has made a big impact at Craven Cottage since arriving in January, making nine league appearances so far and scoring twice as the Cottagers currently sit eight points clear at the top of the Championship table.

A Fulham source has reportedly told Football Insider that the club will try and secure a transfer if, as expected, they are promoted back to the Premier League.

Williams, meanwhile, is also ready to sell Anfield chiefs that he wants the switch.

The chances of the young defender earning regular game time on Merseyside are completely blocked by Trent Alexander-Arnold, who Jurgen Klopp has already labelled as the world’s best right-back.

And the report adds that Williams can leave for a fee in the region of £12million.

The full-back has also been praised by his international boss Rob Page for seeking first-team football when it would have been easy to sit on the Liverpool bench.

In terms of his action for the Reds this season, Williams played just seven minutes of Premier League football.

He did, however, feature regularly in the domestic cup competitions and the Champions League group stage.

In total, Williams has played 44 career club games, scoring four times.

Liverpool warned of Nunez threat

Meanwhile, Liverpool must be wary of stopping Benfica striker Darwin Nunez when the two sides meet in the Champions League, according to Micah Richards.

The Reds were the last team to come out of the hat in the quarter-final draw on Friday. And they therefore watched the likes of Premier League rivals Manchester City and Chelsea drawn before them.

As a result, Benfica vs Liverpool ended up as the last tie. On paper, three pundits reacting to the draw claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s side got one of the best draws, if not the best.

Liverpool will fancy their chances of their firepower getting them past Benfica. Indeed, Roberto Firmino netted at Arsenal on Wednesday to rediscover his form. Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane are already on good runs.

However, Richards has warned Liverpool that Uruguay international Nunez will provide an equally dangerous threat. With Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip told to be on their guard.

“Liverpool fans will have been delighted at how the Champions League draw panned out but let me provide a word of warning,” Richards wrote in a Daily Mail column.

“Darwin Nunez has caught my eye all year. He came up trumps for Benfica once again, to send them into the last eight.

Nunez traits a real problem for Reds

“Nunez scored his 26th goal of the season and is only 22. He is tall, strong, he runs in behind and knows how to finish.

“He’s scored against Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Ajax so far — don’t discount him doing the same against Liverpool.”

Indeed, Nunez scored the decisive goal in the last 16 tie with Ajax to help Benfica to progress.

Overall, he has reached his tally of 26 strikes in just 33 games. He is subsequently up there as one of the deadliest strikers in Europe this season.

