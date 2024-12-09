Liverpool remain in the driving seat to tie Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk down to new contracts after the pair were reported to have reached a monumental decision on the January 1 deadlines looming over them – but a Sky Sports reporter has revealed more work is required if they are to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid’s clutches.

All three players are out of contract at the end of the current season and will be eligible to open talks on a move to an overseas club of their choosing from January 1 – now an alarming 23 days away. Having helped Liverpool win seven major honours over the last six seasons, their potential losses would hit the club incredibly hard.

However, all three players have now been offered new deals and, while none of trio are yet to put pen to paper, Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy has provided a big update on all three stars.

And she reports that both Van Dijk and Salah have no intention of taking up that option to open talks with overseas suitors from January 1 with their focus fully on extending their stays at Anfield.

However, in her appearance on Sky Sports News on Monday afternoon, she admits more work is may be required to keep Alexander-Arnold from departing for LaLiga.

“My information has been quite consistent in that talks remain ongoing. They’re positive and respectful. Liverpool want to do right by the players and by the club themselves,” Reddy said.

“It’s been quite evident that Salah and Van Dijk really want to stay. They’ve made that clear, they’ve verbalised that, and possibly on their side there’s been a bit of frustration that it’s taken so long to reach an agreement, but the anticipation is that both players will remain at the club.

“The situation with Alexander-Arnold is slightly different because he has Real Madrid hugely interested in him, and some of his recent comments about winning the Ballon d’Or are very much singing from that Real Madrid hymn sheet.

“He’s possibly the one that would take the most elbow grease in Liverpool getting over the line, and also the one who has the biggest alternative option.

“All three would be able to speak to overseas clubs from 1 January. The feeling, the sense I get from Salah and Virgil is that they have no intention to do that.”

GO DEEPER

🔴 Mo Salah agreement NOT close for Liverpool as wait goes on for Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk

🔴 Details of huge new Liverpool contract for Mo Salah revealed – but Sky Sports man issues big warning to FSG

Alexander-Arnold offers Liverpool hint as he waxes lyrical over Arne Slot

Despite work still being needed to be done with Alexander-Arnold, TEAMtalk understands Liverpool remain calm and relaxed over negotiations with him, despite our sources also revealing that Real Madrid have been what has been described to us as ‘constant contact’ with his representatives.

Indeed, while Salah and Van Dijk have both been very vocal on their wishes to stay, Alexander-Arnold has picked his words more carefully over his future.

However, an interview released this weekend has shown the player talking extremely warmly about Arne Slot and gives strong hope that he will well indeed extend his stay at Anfield.

“The style with which he coaches, and the style with which we play and the identity we have as a team is something that is there to see,” the 26-year-old Reds vice captain told TNT Sports.

“We’re all enjoying it, he’s getting the best out of players, that’s all you want as a player. We’re all willing to learn to improve.

“That’s what you want, he’s someone who will coach that into us. Like you’ve seen, the lads have bought into it from day one. That’s what you need as a new manager, when you’ve got willing lads to learn and receive feedback, then you’re halfway there.”

Alexander-Arnold is also in awe of Slot’s analytical approach to games and has been wowed by his footballing philosophy.

“The tactics are mind-blowing as well. If I’m honest, I don’t think anyone would have said we’d be as good as we are,” he continued.

“Looking back to the first few days of meeting him, it’s not that much of a surprise to me now – because of how in-depth and in detail he is.

“And the level of detail he goes into, it really doesn’t surprise me that we look so good as a team, because he’s drilled that into us.”

Latest Liverpool transfer news: Game over for ‘mad’ Liverpool star

Meanwhile, more speculation has arisen over the Liverpool future of Darwin Nunez, who has been in and out of Slot’s side this season.

The Uruguayan has just three goals and two assists to his name this season. Now Jamie Carragher has described the player as “a bit mad” and has also explained why he does not think he’ll still be at Anfield come next season.

With his future under the spotlight, speculation has arisen over whom – and the type of player – Slot could look to replace him in the attack with next season.

As a result, reports over the weekend claimed Liverpool are casting admiring glances towards Joao Pedro following the Brazilian’s hot run of form for the Seagulls.

Joao Pedro has four goals and three assists to his name from just nine appearances. Now it’s claimed Slot has identified the 23-year-old as an ideal player to knit their attack together and that an ambitious approach will be made next summer.

Elsewhere, the Reds are also being linked again with Juventus star Kenan Yildiz, though it will cost a significant fee to sign the young Turk.

How Trent Alexander-Arnold’s wages have risen at Liverpool over the years