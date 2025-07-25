Liverpool to launch new Adidas home and away shirts on same day

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool has confirmed it will launch its new 2025/26 home and away shirts on the same day, in one of the biggest kit launches in Premier League history.

The Premier League champions are the only club in the division to not release their new home shirt for the new season and it has confirmed it will launch both home and away shirts on the same day in a massive launch event.

The event will see the reopening of the Liverpool megastore at Anfield and the removal of all Nike merchandise from official club channels. It means fans only have a few days left to buy reduced Nike stock from the Liverpool store.

The club is switching from Nike to a long-term contract with new supplier Adidas and it has been forced to wait until 1 August for the existing contract to expire before announcing its new look for the Premier League season.

The home shirt design has already been leaked online. Adidas have chosen a retro early 2000s look for the new home shirt with thin white lines down the sides of the traditional red jersey.

The Liverpool home shirt will feature sponsor Standard Chartered and will feature the Eternal Flame in honour of the victims of the Hillsborough disaster on the back of the collar.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Every completed Liverpool transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Liverpool’s new away shirt, which will also go on sale for fans on 1 August, is expected to be white and will feature a badge design around the Liver Bird crest. The third kit is rumoured to be light blue and will feature the iconic Adidas Trefoil logo. It will be released later in August.

Adidas will also release pre-match shirts, training kits and a Terrace Icons collection as part of their new partnership with Liverpool.

Liverpool and Adidas have a long history with the manufacturer supplying kits throughout the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s. The kits featured famous Liverpool sponsors such as Candy and Carlsberg.

You will be able to buy the new Liverpool kits here.