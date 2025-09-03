Anthony Gordon and Sven Botman’s decision to go public and wish controversial former Newcastle star Alexander Isak all the best for the future suggests there are plenty of unspoken truths around his move to Liverpool, with two pundits explaining why all is not as it seems over the high-profile transfer.

The Swede striker secured the move of his dreams on deadline when the ongoing saga finally resulted in a blockbuster move to Anfield, and with Liverpool paying a British record fee of £125m (€144m, $167.5m) for the 25-year-old star. With the move concluding one of the longest-running and toxic sagas in recent memory, both clubs and player will finally be happy to put the saga to bed.

However, Isak‘s move to Anfield remains a subject of intense scrutiny and with the player effectively going on strike to force through the move, it has left Newcastle with a very bitter taste in their mouths.

Indeed, this article here circulates some of the most vitriolic responses from their fanbase in the wake of the announcement of his move to Anfield.

As a result, it perhaps came as something of a surprise when both Botman and Gordon broke ranks, so to speak, to wish their former teammate well on his new ventures with Liverpool.

Following confirmation of his exit, Newcastle defender Botman took to his Instagram story to share a picture of himself and the striker alongside the message: “What started off as teammates growed into one of my rare best friendships. No more words needed, brother, all the best in your next chapter.”

Magpies winger Gordon – a boyhood Liverpool fan – then chimed in with his own message, stating: “Regardless of the situation and what’s gone on. It’s been a pleasure to play with you…I wish you nothing but the best, brother.”

Both messages sparked instant disdain from Newcastle’s fanbase, given the way many felt Isak disrespected the club so much in his push to secure the move.

That, though, only adds to conspiracy theories that all was not well behind the scenes for a long time at St James’ Park and with our sister site, Football365, this week detailing news of a likely falling out between the frontman and manager Eddie Howe.

Alexander Isak: Pundits insist there’s more to Newcastle exit

Debating the issue on talkSPORT and speculating over the wisdom and timing of Gordon and Botman’s messages, pundits Simon Jordan and Danny Murphy are also adamant that there is more to the Swede’s exit from St James’ Park that has been let on.

Jordan started, as aired on the station on Wednesday (September 3, 11.12 am), by saying: “They think he is justified to do what he did, probably,” to which Murphy replied: “Maybe they are both strong characters and they think, ‘oh I’ll back my mate so I can take some of the…’”

Former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan cut in: “Possibly. Or maybe they think he has done nothing wrong. Or maybe they think that all the hysteria outside of the football club doesn’t reflect the reality of what they know behind the scenes, which is more often the case.”

Murphy then replied and argued that perhaps Isak was being painted out to be the bad guy by those in charge at Newcastle, adding: “Maybe he has never refused to play. We don’t know that. Eddie Howe has never said that he refused to play.”

Truth be told, it may takes years, or we may never really learn the truth of what really went down over the last six weeks on Tyneside.

While it is a fact that Isak refuses to travel on their pre-season tour of Asia – as exclusively first revealed by our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher – and it’s also true that the player was asked to train away from the main group at St James’, perhaps there is some truth in theories that Newcastle themselves perhaps felt the offer was too good to turn down, but ultimately did not want to portray themselves as either a selling club, nor a team who were willing to cash in on their best player.

Either way, there is certainly no harm in his former teammates wishing their pal the best wishes for the future.

