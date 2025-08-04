Adidas unveil new Liverpool kit with a major Anfield twist

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Adidas is fresh from launching the new Liverpool home and away shirt on the same day in a move that caused huge queues to form outside club shops and online.

The kit launch is one of the club’s most successful in history after fans crashed the Anfield club’s website hoping to get their hands on the red home shirt and white away shirt in time for the new Premier League season.

The home shirt will make its debut in the Athletic Club friendly on Monday, August 4 and the away shirt will be worn in the Community Shield against Crystal Palace next week, but a third shirt will also be worn by the players.

Adidas has released a pre-match shirt priced at just £60 – £25 cheaper than the first-team tops – that will be worn by the players before and after games in the 2025/26 season.

The shirt features the Liver Bird badge and the modern Adidas three stripes, as well as training shirt sponsor AXA replacing Standard Chartered on the front.

The pattern of the shirt is a nod to one of Anfield’s most iconic features – the iron gates near the Kop End of the ground. Anfield boasts two sets of decorative gates named after two of its greatest managers; Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly.

The famous iron gates, which bear the club’s motto ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ on top, have become a famous Anfield site and they help to make the stadium one of the most recognisable in world football.

The pattern is designed to recognise the importance of the stadium to the fans and it is not the only time Adidas has given a nod to the home of the Premier League champions this year. The away shirt, which is white with black and red detailing, features a Liver Bird badge surrounded by a shield. The shield is based on the design of the club’s original Main Stand from its foundation in 1892.

