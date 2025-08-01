Double Liverpool kit launch could be worth millions more than expected

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Liverpool have launched home and away kits for the 2025/26 season and it could come with an unexpected windfall for the club.

Liverpool are set to earn £70million per year from their kit deal with Adidas and the brand has already promoted the Reds to its ‘Elite’ tier of clubs alongside Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

The deal means Liverpool get a host of benefits from Adidas including the home and away shirts in long-sleeved versions. Adidas will also sell the shirts across the world and the new home and away kits are available for international fans already.

As an Elite team Liverpool will also get exclusive Adidas ranges for fans to buy and the popularity of them could pump millions more into the club to boost their transfer coffers.

They include a possible retro collection and a Terrace Icon collection. Terrace Icons is Adidas’ streetwear brand and Liverpool’s version will include jackets, tracksuits, t-shirts and more in subtle Liverpool colours and badging.

The Terrace Collection will arrive at a later date but Adidas has launched a training kit range for the home and away shirts in keeping with the new launch.

The Liverpool home shirt is available to order now and the traditional red shirt features the new-look larger Adidas badge, the famous three stripes down the sleeve and white detailing down the sides of the shirt.

The accompanying away shirt is white with red and black detailing and a new take on the Liverpool badge with a shield design based on the Anfield Main Stand from 1892, when the club was founded.

The club shirts are priced at £85 for the standard adult short-sleeved model and £40 for the children’s version. Authentic match shirts start from £120 for adults and you can order the entire range on the Liverpool website here.