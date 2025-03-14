Adidas will promote Liverpool to its ‘Elite’ tier of clubs and it means fans will get a stream of unique kits and merchandise when it is launched ahead of the 2025/26 season and with funds from the deal aiding their team strengthening plans.

Liverpool fans are no strangers to special edition launches. The current deal with Nike has seen special edition trainers and clothing ranges, including tie-ins with basketball legend LeBron James, who also owns a stake in Liverpool FC through Fenway Sports Group.

But Adidas are set to take the arrangement one step further by adding Liverpool to an exclusive list of clubs that includes Real Madrid and Bayern Munich – and there will be a long list of perks for fans who want to wear the latest gear.

Elite clubs in the Adidas range get their own ‘Authentic’ kits launched alongside the usual fan shirts. Elite shirts cost a lot more but include more premium materials, as worn by the players. The top range of Elite clubs get long-sleeved Authentic shirts, too.

They will not come cheap, however. Adidas Real Madrid shirts are priced at £80 for standard shirts and the Authentic shirts cost £120 for an adult short-sleeved version.

The arrangement between Liverpool and Adidas – said to be worth £60m a year over five years, making it one of the most lucrative in history at £300m over its term – will also see the German sports brand launch special edition shirts, t-shirts, hoodies and even trainers.

As part of the deal and the elite club status, fans will be able to buy them across the world with fans to get access to Adidas’ entire distribution network.

Real Madrid has special ‘Terrace Edition’ trainers in club colours, hoodies, anthem jackets and a wide range of t-shirts in their streetwear collection and Liverpool will get the same treatment from next year.

What else Liverpool fans can expect from the new £300m Adidas kit deal

While the new Liverpool kit for 2025/26 will feature Adidas’ new larger logo and the famous three stripes, it will be a completely unique design.

Liverpool will also be eligible to feature the Adidas Trefoil on the third kit that is only offered to the world’s biggest clubs.

Clubs who fall below the Elite tier, such as Leeds United, do not get the same benefits, while some clubs are forced to use Adidas templated kits without any unique features at all.

Liverpool’s new kit will be released on 1 August when the current Nike deal ends. You will be able to buy it here.

New arrangement to boost Liverpool coffers

The new arrangement will also seriously inflate Liverpool’s spending power in the transfer market. And with Arne Slot having opted not to spend too heavily since taking charge, we understand the Reds are preparing for what has been described as something of a ‘historic’ transfer window this summer, with an enormous kitty at the club’s disposal.

At the same time, Liverpool will hope the deal can strengthen their prospects of keeping Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk – all of whom are out of contract at the season’s end.

The Reds are using data to determine how long a deal to offer Salah and Van Dijk, though optimism is growing the pair will both commit.

