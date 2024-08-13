What Liverpool plan to do regarding Arne Slot’s midfield has been revealed on the back of Martin Zubimendi rejecting the Reds, while Fabrizio Romano has confirmed talks are ON for a surprise transfer in a different position.

Liverpool installed Zubimendi, 25, as their No 1 target for the summer transfer window. However, despite the player giving sporting director Richard Hughes his word he would say yes to the Reds, Zubimendi ultimately chose to remain loyal to Real Sociedad.

Explaining the reasons why, reports from the Times and Daily Mail revealed a late charm offensive from Real Sociedad proved pivotal.

The LaLiga club pointed to the fact Zubimendi would be received negatively upon returning to his boyhood club in the future after declaring he would stay after Euro 2024.

Furthermore, the cultural aspect of leaving San Sebastian for Merseyside was also cited, with Real Sociedad reminding Zubimendi of the ‘good food options’ in the Basque region. Zubimendi’s propensity for hiking up Mount Ulia was also mentioned during a Real Sociedad presentation.

Furthermore, the club have offered Zubimendi a new and improved contract. However, the money side of things is not believed to be a major factor in convincing Zubimendi to stay given he would have earned a far higher salary if joining Liverpool.

With Zubimendi now set to stay, Real Sociedad will be more receptive to losing Mikel Merino who has agreed personal terms with Arsenal.

Zubimendi’s rejection should perhaps not come as a huge shock to the Reds hierarchy after Arsenal and Bayern Munich both suffered similar late heartache when chasing the Spaniard in previous windows.

In any case, Liverpool fans wish to know how their club will respond and per the Mail, Times and Athletic, the reaction isn’t one that will go down well with the Anfield faithful.

Liverpool abandon midfield plans altogether

All outlets state that rather than sign the next best option, Liverpool will instead end their search for a new midfielder altogether.

That now means Arne Slot will be without a specialist No 6 to partner Alexis Mac Allister at the base of midfield.

Nonetheless, Liverpool are content with the options they have. The Times noted: ‘The view of the club is that they have Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones as potential partners for Alexis Mac Allister, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold can also fulfil the role.

‘Wataru Endo is a more destructive No 6 and looks unsuited to the demands of the new coach, having been out of favour with Slot during pre-season. There is also 17-year-old Trey Nyoni, who is highly rated.’

Stefan Bajcetic is also on the books and can play alongside Mac Allister in the double pivot.

€30m-plus LaLiga transfer takes shape

But while Liverpool’s midfield hunt is currently off, the Reds are in talks over a major signing in another position.

Per Fabrizio Romano, talks over the signing of Valencia goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili, have taken place.

The Georgia international, 23, is receptive to joining Liverpool and being farmed out on loan until such time as he’s called upon to replace Alisson Becker.

That could be one year away, two years or even longer, though Mamardashvili is open to that plan despite the uncertainty of when he’ll become the regular starter.

Taking to X to confirm talks have been held, Romano stated: ‘Liverpool are seriously considering opportunity to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili for fee in excess of €30m for Valencia and then loan him out.

‘No final decision yet but talks continue, it’s up to Liverpool. Georgian goalkeeper keen on move to Liverpool with loan next.’

Liverpool could repeat masterful Chelsea move

Liverpool’s plan for Mamardashvili could mirror Chelsea’s approach to Thibaut Courtois and Petr Cech over a decade ago.

Chelsea signed Thibaut Courtois from Genk in 2011 despite having one of the world’s best in Petr Cech between the sticks.

Courtois was subsequently loaned out to Atletico Madrid for three successive seasons. After honing his craft in Spain, Courtois was recalled by Chelsea ahead of the 2014/15 season and took Cech’s place at a time when the ageing Czech legend was on the decline.

Liverpool could copy that approach with Mamardashvili and Alisson. The Brazilian remains a truly world class performer for the time being, though will turn 32 in October and can’t maintain his ultra-high standards forever.

