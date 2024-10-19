Liverpool are wary of losing Mohamed Salah to the Saudi Pro League in 2025, but it has now been claimed that a European giant may also be in the running for his signature.

Salah is in the final year of his contract at Liverpool, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk. Liverpool fans are anxiously awaiting updates on the chances of any of the three staying at Anfield.

The most likely destination for Salah seems to be in Saudi Arabia, after Al-Ittihad tried to sign him back in September 2023. Attempts to take him to the Middle East are continuing, but with six goals and five assists from 10 games so far this season, the 32-year-old might want to continue at a more competitive level.

With that in mind, Fichajes has revealed that Paris Saint-Germain are targeting Salah at the request of their Spanish head coach, Luis Enrique.

The report describes PSG as being among the ‘main candidates’ to sign Salah and that they are ‘determined’ to ‘convince’ him to stay in Europe with them, believing they can offer him a competitive environment with major honours on offer.

A lack of progress in contract renewal talks with Liverpool is cited, but the report does not share Salah’s view on a move to the French capital.

It is also not explicitly clarified whether PSG would be waiting until Salah becomes a free agent ahead of next season, or if they could make an attempt to buy him in January.

READ MORE: Real Madrid joined by two more gigantic clubs in Alexander-Arnold chase, as Liverpool problems multiply

Where will Salah move next?

While PSG have rich owners and have attracted some legendary names in recent years, being responsible for the two most expensive transfers in footballing history, they are playing catch-up in the race for Salah.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the expectation inside Liverpool is that Salah’s most likely destination will still be somewhere in the Saudi Pro League.

Such a move would take him far closer to his homeland of Egypt and he would be paid an eye-watering salary, although PSG are one of the few European clubs who could compete with that thanks to their Qatari backing.

That said, Fichajes are notorious for not being the strongest source, so only time will tell if other outlets confirm or deny their interest in Salah.

Although PSG have moved on from the Neymar-Mbappe-Messi era, Luis Enrique’s attack is already stacked with talent such as Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Randal Kolo Muani, Marco Asensio and Goncalo Ramos.

Salah is a better player than all of them, but given that the Ligue 1 champions have been focusing on adding younger French talent in recent years, he may be a luxury kind of target for them and not necessarily someone who fits in with the policy they have shifted towards.

Slot speaks on Liverpool contracts

Liverpool boss Arne Slot can only focus on getting results for the team at the moment, something the likes of Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk are so often crucial towards.

But Slot is aware it is natural for those players to be linked with other clubs at the moment.

“These players are used to being linked with all the top clubs on a daily basis,” Slot said on Friday, “if they have contracts or not. If you think they’re disturbed by these interests, then I think you don’t do justice to how strong they are mentally and what they are used to. This is part of our job.

“I was at Feyenoord last year and they linked me with many clubs and before that and before that. This is part of this world we are living in. You just focus on what you have to do. Maybe if you’re 17 or 18 years of age, that could be difficult for you. But Trent has won the league, has won the Champions League.

“Virgil and Mo the same. I don’t think that is a problem for them to perform. That’s also what we see at the moment because they’re playing really well, put it that way.”

You can read what Slot had to say in full here, but in other Liverpool news, links have been growing with a long-term target for Serie A who could strengthen their midfield.

And Liverpool also seem to have gained a head start over Borussia Dortmund in the race for a talented playmaker.

Salah’s sensational season-by-season record at Liverpool