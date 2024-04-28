Incoming new Liverpool manager Arne Slot has outlined plans to make Brazilian midfielder Luis Guilherme his first signing at Anfield this summer, according to reports, while Fabrizio Romano has provided additional details on the deal the Dutchman will sign with the Merseysiders.

The Reds finally have a successor to Jurgen Klopp with CEO of football, Michael Edwards, perhaps somewhat surprisingly picking the 45-year-old Feyenoord boss as their next manager. After being rejected by first choice Xabi Alonso and then deciding against a move for Ruben Amorim, it is Slot who will move to Merseyside and try and fill the sizeable shoes left behind by the German on Merseyside.

Slot will be charged with ensuring Liverpool’s slump post Klopp is not so keenly felt, with his brand of “crazy, sexy football” – as it has been branded in his native Netherlands – proving hugely attractive to Edwards and the Reds.

DON’T MISS: SIX attackers Arne Slot could sign for Liverpool to fill potentially huge Salah void

However, not everyone is truly enthused with the immiment arrival of the 45-year-old, with one controversial pundit branding the incoming new Liverpool boss as “Ten Hag in disguise” with serious flaws raised about his credentials for the job.

Nonetheless, Romano has given the arrival his trademark ‘here we go’ seal of approval, having also provided details of the contract Slot will sign at Anfield.

Writing in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said of Slot: “As I reported yesterday, it’s a ‘here we go’ for Slot to Liverpool – he will be coming to Liverpool and he is already receiving all the information about Liverpool players, the status of the squad, and what’s going to be needed for the summer transfer window.”

Arne Slot to Liverpool: Contract details revealed

“So, Slot has already started the process to become the new Liverpool manager, though I’m still checking some details about the length of his contract, and I’m told it will not be super long, so I wouldn’t expect something like a five-year contract.

“From what I’m hearing it could start off as a short contract and then of course they would have the chance to extend it. Slot has already agreed on his salary, on his backroom staff, so that’s all in place as he prepares to become Liverpool manager.

“To clarify something on compensation to Feyenoord – it’s true that Liverpool are going to spend €9m plus €2m in add-ons on Slot, but also for the entire backroom staff, what I’m hearing is that Liverpool are investing something like €13-15m.

READ MORE: ‘Strong’ first Arne Slot signing at Liverpool identified as Richard Hughes is told to bring in elite Feyenoord star

“It’s almost guaranteed to be something like €13.5m and could go up to €15m with some add-ons. I’m also hearing that Liverpool will pay that in one year, and these payment terms made a difference to get a deal accepted by Feyenoord.

“So everything is in place, documents are being prepared to finalise the deal, and Liverpool are also already preparing for the summer transfer window. At the moment it’s just about scouting before deciding the specific names they want to sign, but for sure a centre-back will be a priority and they are already discussing internally about some targets.”

Slot wants brilliant Brazilian as first Liverpool signing

With Slot set to take up his position from July 1, work will now begin in earnest on the make-up of the Liverpool squad next season with a few quality summer signings likely to be targeted.

As specfied by Romano, the Dutchman is reportedly keen to bring in a new centre-half, but a new attacker may also be required if Mo Salah departs, while further additions to midfield are also seemingly on the agenda.

With that in mind, reports in Spain now claim Slot has requsted Liverpool push through a deal for Guilherme in a move that could see the Palmeiras superstar become the first signing of his Anfield era.

The Brazil Under-20 midfielder has been on the Reds radar for some months now, with Klopp also well aware of his talents and also considering a move before it was announced he was to leave.

HAVE YOU SEEN? ‘Strong’ Feyenoord star identified by Slot as key signing in area of perceived Liverpool weakness

However, with some groundwork already having been done around a deal, it’s now reported that Slot has requested the Reds finalise all the necessary paperwork to push through his signing.

According to Nacional, Slot has specifically asked for Guilherme as his first transfer request, with the incoming boss ‘already asking for signings’.

Per the report, the 18-year-old already has qualities with one of Brazil’s all-time greats, with Guilherme being branded ‘the new Ronaldinho’.

Liverpool’s cheeky opening offer for Guilherme will reportedly be for just €20m, and there seems some distance to go before a deal is revealed with Palmeiras ‘firm’ on their insistence that their prized asset can only move for €50m.

But will all parties open to a deal, there remains some optimism that a deal can be struck and Guilherme will become the first signing of the Slot era.