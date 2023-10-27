New Liverpool star ‘thriving’ under Klopp, with Bundesliga ‘misunderstanding’ now long forgotten

Liverpool summer signing Ryan Gravenberch is ‘thriving’ at Anfield after his troublesome spell in Germany with Bayern, with one journalist heaping praise on the midfielder.

Gravenberch is a product of the Ajax academy. He went on to make over 100 senior appearances for the Dutch giants, helping them to win three Eredivisie titles and two Dutch cups. However, he left his boyhood club in July 2022 when Bayern came calling.

Bayern paid an initial €18million to sign Gravenberch and managed to tie him down to a five-year contract. However, the Netherlands international struggled to make a significant impact during his only year in Bavaria, with manager Thomas Tuchel preferring to operate with other midfielders.

Gravenberch soon became frustrated with his situation and this saw him get put on the transfer market. Manchester United were linked with him, but he instead joined Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Liverpool spent around £34m to sign Gravenberch on the summer transfer window’s deadline day. He has been tasked with reinvigorating the Liverpool midfield alongside fellow new arrivals Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo.

In recent weeks, it has been Szoboszlai earning all the plaudits, as he has put in some exceptional performances for Liverpool. However, it was Gravenberch’s time to shine on Thursday night.

He played a starring role as the Reds thrashed Toulouse 5-1 in the Europa League. Gravenberch was given more licence to get forward as Klopp selected Endo in the No 6 role, and this tactic worked wonders.

Gravenberch caused Toulouse all sorts of problems through his athleticism and great dribbling ability. He got on the scoresheet too, showing composure to finish on his left foot in the 65th minute after Darwin Nunez had done all the hard work but unfortunately hit the post.

Ryan Gravenberch ‘shone’ for Liverpool against Toulouse

German journalist Julian Jasch, writing for Fussball Transfers, has now provided his take on the 11-cap international. Jasch states that Gravenberch is ‘thriving’ at Liverpool, and ‘shone’ in particular against Toulouse.

This is mainly down to Klopp placing his trust in Gravenbarch and playing him regularly, something Tuchel failed to do at Bayern.

Liverpool fans can really start to get excited about Gravenberch, as Jasch expects him to ‘get better and better’ for them as the season rolls on.

On Gravenberch’s Bayern spell, the report labels this a ‘misunderstanding’, as things just ‘didn’t work out’ between the two parties, despite the player’s massive ability.

Luckily for Liverpool though, Gravenberch’s confidence emerged from the saga ‘unscathed’, and he is now loving life on Merseyside.

Gravenberch will be hoping to get among the goals again when Liverpool are next in action. They face Nottingham Forest at home on Sunday afternoon.

