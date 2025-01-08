New suitor to make Mo Salah offer after report declares ‘he will not continue in the Premier League’

A powerful club hope to replace a fading global superstar with Mohamed Salah, with a report also claiming the Liverpool ace ‘will not continue in the Premier League.’

Salah, 32, is out of contract at season’s end. Liverpool are in discussions over an extension, though having entered the last six months of his existing deal, Salah is free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides.

According to a fresh update from Spanish outlet AS, Saudi Arabian side, Al-Hilal, are ready to pounce.

It’s claimed Al-Hilal intend to wave goodbye to Neymar whose tenure at the club has been nothing short of disastrous.

Neymar has featured just seven times in the 18 months since arriving for a gigantic €90m fee. The forward’s contract expires at season’s end and per the report, Al-Hilal have no intention of extending his stay.

Neymar has been heavily linked with reviving the famous Messi-Neymar-Suarez front three in MLS at Inter Miami.

But of far greater interest to Liverpool fans is the future of Salah and per AS, Al-Hilal want the Egyptian to take Neymar’s place.

The report stated: ‘[Al Hilal] is looking to the market for the future and with the idea of ​​not repeating its ‘mistake’.

‘Of all the names, the one that Al Hilal likes the most is Mohamed Salah. The PIF has been trying for years to convince the Egyptian star to go to the Persian Gulf.

‘The winger’s contract with Liverpool ends in June, like Neymar, and he will not continue in the Premier League.’

Why Mo Salah WON’T be moving to Saudi Arabia

AS’s spectacular claim Salah ‘will not continue in the Premier League’ was in direct reference to the player’s recent comments on Sky Sports.

Salah told the broadcaster he’s in his last season at Anfield, though it’s widely acknowledged he was referring to the fact he’s in the final year of his contract and not that he’s definitely leaving.

What’s more, trusted reporter Rudy Galetti told TEAMtalk on January 7 that there are only two realistic outcomes in play for Salah and neither of them is moving to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Salah has reportedly put a move to Saudi Arabia ‘on the back burner’. The winger still believes he is among the world’s best footballers and wants to compete for the biggest trophies in a top league.

Salah is also understood to be desperate to win the Ballon d’Or – something that would be difficult to achieve while playing in the much weaker SPL and not in the UEFA Champions League.

As such, the only realistic options for Salah are re-signing with Liverpool or joining the one European giant who’ve made him an offer – PSG.

Latest Liverpool news – Kimmich, Osimhen, Nunez

In other news, BILD have revealed Liverpool are interested in signing Bayern Munich ace, Joshua Kimmich.

The 29-year-old – who can play at right-back or in central midfield – is out of contract at season’s end.

Bayern are attempting to convince Kimmich to extend his stay in Bavaria, though Liverpool are free to strike a pre-contract agreement if they desire.

Elsewhere, Anfield Watch claim Liverpool chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are high on the idea of signing Victor Osimhen to replace Darwin Nunez.

Osimhen – currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli – has a release clause in his contract back in Naples. The clause is understood to be worth €90m in January but drops in value to €75m in the summer.

Finally, trusted reporter Ben Jacobs has provided TEAMtalk with an exclusive update on what the future holds for Darwin Nunez.