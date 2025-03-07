Liverpool target Angelo Stiller has been compared to Toni Kroos, with a German journalist providing an update on the Stuttgart star’s future.

The Reds held talks for Martin Zubimendi last summer as they pushed to give Arne Slot a new defensive midfielder to work with. Liverpool appeared confident that they would get the deal done, only for Zubimendi to perform a U-turn and reject their advances in favour of staying at Real Sociedad.

Slot has worked wonders with Ryan Gravenberch to fill the No 6 void on a temporary basis this season. However, Liverpool are expected to land a new player in the position this summer.

Zubimendi is now more likely to join Arsenal or Real Madrid, which has seen Liverpool shortlist Stiller as an alternative.

On January 17, TEAMtalk revealed that Liverpool are admirers of the three-cap Germany international amid his great form at Stuttgart.

Chief Bild reporter Christian Falk has now confirmed TEAMtalk’s reporting.

In his latest Fact Files column, Falk has stated that Liverpool can either sign Stiller in a big deal this summer or wait until his enticing release clause becomes active.

“It’s true: Liverpool are interested in Angelo Stiller,” the journalist said.

“Stiller has a release clause in his contract – valued at €36m (£30.2m / $39.1m) – which comes into play in 2026. We heard about interest from Liverpool, so they are watching him.

“It would be possible to get him in 2026. Of course, if they come in with a big offer this summer, it would also be possible to sign him early.”

Angelo Stiller could be next Toni Kroos

The report includes quotes from Le Parisien journalist Coralie Salle, who heaped praise on Stiller earlier in the season and compared him to Real Madrid icon Kroos.

“I really think Angelo Stiller is the most underrated midfielder on the circuit,” she said.

“He is the metronome of his team, he has a huge range (excels in the short and the long game), makes a lot of difference with his passes.

“He reminds me so much of Toni Kroos in his style.”

The 23-year-old appears perfect for Slot’s style. The Dutch coach wants a defensive midfielder who can protect the backline while also playing a key role in the team building out from deep.

Stiller is an excellent deep-lying playmaker, while he also loves to get stuck in with tackles and interceptions.

Stiller’s age means he is the right profile of player Liverpool recruitment chiefs are looking for, too.

The Bayern Munich academy graduate might not be the biggest name linked with Liverpool, but he could end up being a fantastic capture if the Reds step up their interest.

Liverpool transfers: Isak boost, Juventus link

Meanwhile, Liverpool are seemingly in a better position than Arsenal to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney claims Arsenal are ‘less likely’ to move for Isak than Liverpool due to the finances involved.

Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz is another forward rumoured to be on Liverpool’s radar.

Reports in the Italian media suggest Liverpool could make a big play for Yildiz once the transfer window reopens.

Who is Angelo Stiller?

By Samuel Bannister

A product of Bayern Munich’s legendary academy, Stiller made three appearances for the club – two in the Champions League and one in the DFB-Pokal – before moving to Hoffenheim in 2021.

It was with Hoffenheim – and under the wing of his former Bayern youth boss, Sebastien Hoeness – that the midfielder made his Bundesliga breakthrough, making 26 league appearances in his debut season. And after 20 more the following season, he followed Hoeness again to sign for Stuttgart in 2023.

Since then, Stiller has gone from strength to strength, securing a runners-up Bundesliga finish last season and even earning his Germany debut in 2024. But what kind of player is he?

The fact that Stiller’s first goal for Stuttgart came seven months after his arrival at the club is an indication that he isn’t the most attack-minded midfielder. Instead, his strengths lie in his defensive abilities and conductive nature from the middle of the park.

A profile of Stiller on the Bundesliga’s official website suggested he ‘plays a bit like Joshua Kimmich’, which isn’t a bad player to base yourself on as a rising German midfielder. He has even drawn comparisons to Toni Kroos, having effectively stepped into his vacant space in the national team squad. It’s a style Stiller acknowledges as one he’s modelling his game on, even though he doesn’t class himself in the same bracket of ability as Kroos.

Yet Germany legend Lothar Matthaus has even suggested Stiller would be a good signing for Barcelona as he would ‘organise their midfield’. If an icon of the game like that believes Stiller could make his mark in one of the best teams in the world, it’s a promising sign of his ability.

From the base of midfield, Stiller’s pass completion rates this season have been hovering around the 90% mark. He’s someone who can progress play and is integral to how his team build up their attacks.

But as a holding midfielder, is he defensively sound? The answer is that he passes that test with flying colours too.

Stiller is a strong deep-lying playmaker who has been nurtured excellently by Hoeness, but might be ready to make his name elsewhere and under the tutelage of someone else.