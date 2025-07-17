Newcastle have thrown in the towel on their striker masterplan after Liverpool struck an agreement on personal terms and submitted an official bid, per reports.

Newcastle’s dream scenario was retaining Alexander Isak AND signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. Ahead of their return to the Champions League, Eddie Howe sought to add Ekitike who would serve as the de facto replacement for Callum Wilson who departed via free agency.

The Magpies toyed with the idea of changing formation and fielding Isak and Ekitike in the same starting eleven. Accordingly, a £70m bid was put into Frankfurt and if accepted, would have represented a club-record deal for Newcastle.

However, Frankfurt rejected the deal after being made aware of Liverpool’s interest. Per Sky Germany, the Reds made their counterparts in Frankfurt aware that they’d be willing to go beyond Newcastle’s offer.

Liverpool planned to move for Ekitike only if denied the chance to sign No 1 target, Alexander Isak.

Arne Slot’s side informed Newcastle they’d be willing to bid £120m, though Sky Sports stated Newcastle made it crystal clear Isak is going nowhere this summer.

Accordingly, Liverpool quickly ramped up contacts with Ekitike’s representatives and also put calls into Frankfurt.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported on Thursday morning that a Liverpool move for Ekitike was advancing in a clear indication they’re pivoting away from Isak and towards Ekitike.

Now, fresh updates from Romano and fellow journalists Fabrice Hawkins and David Ornstein have revealed Liverpool’s move for the Frenchman is thundering towards completion.

Taking to X, Hawkins wrote: “Hugo Ekitike and Liverpool reached an agreement over 6 year contract.

“The player only wants Liverpool. In the last 24 hours he has rejected Manchester United.

“Newcastle have already left talks. Negotiation ongoing between Frankfurt and Liverpool.”

That was quickly followed by a post from Romano who revealed Liverpool have submitted an official offer.

He wrote: “Liverpool have submitted official bid to Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike!

“Eintracht already informed Liverpool that they want more, proposal rejected but it was initial contact as talks continue. Ekitike said yes Liverpool, no issues on personal terms. He wants Liverpool.”

Of course, missing out on Ekitike will be a blow to Newcastle, though retaining Isak more than offsets that disappointment.

Regarding cost, Frankfurt value Ekitike at €100m / £86m. As mentioned, Liverpool indicated they were prepared to bid higher than Newcastle’s £70m attempt.

And while Frankfurt are reportedly demanding more than Liverpool’s opening bid, their chances of driving up the price have suffered after Newcastle exited the race.

A subsequent update from David Ornstein stated Liverpool are progressing on a package worth ‘in excess of €80m / £70m.’

Who will Newcastle sign instead of Ekitike?

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, was informed over the past 24 hours of Newcastle turning their attention to two alternatives.

Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is one and The Athletic’s Ornstein has since reported the same.

Wissa’s availability may hinge on whether Man Utd finally lodge a decisive third bid for Bryan Mbeumo.

Brentford do not want to sell both of their best attackers in the same summer. If Newcastle quickly ramp up a deal for Wissa, Brentford may close the doors to Man Utd for Mbeumo.

The other target in Newcastle’s sights at present is Nicolas Jackson of Chelsea.

The Blues are open to shifting Jackson for around £50m having signed Joao Pedro and Liam Delap this summer.

Jackson, 24, is also being monitored by Man Utd and Aston Villa.

Latest Liverpool news – Arsenal hijack / Real Madrid raid / Konate rejection

🔴 Arsenal confident they’ve successfully HIJACKED Liverpool striker signing

🔴 Liverpool ‘open talks’ for Real Madrid superstar branded Arne Slot’s ‘chosen one’ – report

🔴 Konate rejects transfer approach as Liverpool, Real Madrid learn star’s likeliest outcome

The stats that show why Liverpool are so keen to land Ekitike