The futures of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike have become a whole lot clearer after a report revealed Newcastle’s final decision and brought news of Liverpool launching a move.

Liverpool have broken the British transfer record once already this summer and if getting their way, would break it again. The Reds are prepared to surpass the £116m package it cost to sign Florian Wirtz by paying £120m for Isak. Newcastle chiefs have been informed of that desire by their counterparts at Liverpool.

Newcastle’s stance on their talismanic striker has consistently been he is not for sale. However, that has not stopped Liverpool from sensing an opportunity to turn heads with an offer of never-before-seen proportions in the British game.

Furthermore, both Fabrizio Romano and Craig Hope of the Daily Mail hinted Isak would be open to leaving St. James’ Park for Anfield.

Clouding matters further is the presence of Hugo Ekitike on both clubs’ transfer shortlists.

Newcastle have already bid £70m for the Eintracht Frankfurt ace who they tried and failed to sign on two separate occasions in 2022.

The Magpies fully intend to sign Ekitike AND retain Isak. It is not a case of Ekitike arrives only if Isak leaves in their eyes.

Complicating things is the fact Ekitike is Liverpool’s primary fall-back option if Isak proves out of reach. The Reds have already established contact with the player’s representatives.

Now, a fresh update from Sky Sports has provided what appears to be a definitive answer to where Isak and Ekitike will be playing next season.

Firstly, the report stated Newcastle will NOT sell Isak to Liverpool and the Reds have been informed the Swede is ‘not for sale in this window.’

With the Isak avenue seemingly closed, Liverpool have done exactly what was anticipated and launched a move for Ekitike.

The report added: ‘Liverpool have moved for Ekitike after being told Alexander Isak is not for sale in this window.

‘The Premier League champions have always been interested in Isak but it is understood Newcastle have no interest in selling their striker and value him at least at £150m.’

Liverpool to sign Hugo Ekitike instead

Talks between Liverpool and Frankfurt have now opened and the expectation from Sky Sports is Ekitike will now move to Merseyside.

Accordingly, Newcastle are said to be well aware they’re going to miss out on Ekitike and are now ‘reviewing their options.’ In other words, they’re turning to alternative strikers to play with or provide back-up to Isak.

While missing out on Ekitike for a third time will be a disappointment for Newcastle, it will certainly be offset and more by retaining Isak.

Of course, these firm assessments are only from one outlet and as yet, the likes of David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have not conclusively shut the door on Isak’s potential switch to Anfield.

Regarding Liverpool and Ekitike, Frankfurt are understood to value their 23-year-old frontman at the €100m mark.

That equates to roughly £86m and is around £16m more than the sums Newcastle offered earlier this week.

