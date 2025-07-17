Liverpool are advancing club-to-club talks for a huge striker signing today, with Newcastle and their masterplan set for disappointment, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle’s dream scenario is retaining Alexander Isak AND signing Hugo Ekitike. Sources state the Magpies want both strikers in their squad and Eddie Howe could even field the pair in the same starting XI. Indeed, it is not a case of Ekitike would only arrive if Isak leaves.

Isak, meanwhile, is the No 1 striker target at Premier League champions Liverpool. The Reds have signalled their intention to bid a British record £120m if given the slightest encouragement by Newcastle.

The feeling amongst sources is Liverpool would not have made their interest so apparent if not given some level of encouragement from the player.

Transfer guru Romano has revealed Isak has not dissuaded Liverpool from making a move and the player is ‘open’ to moving to Anfield.

That came on the back of the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope revealing Isak’s dissatisfaction with his current contract at St. James’ Park.

Clouding the saga further is the presence of Ekitike on Liverpool’s striker shortlist too. Arne Slot’s side have installed the Eintracht Frankfurt ace as their primary back-up option if failing to sign Isak.

On Wednesday Sky Sports went strong on claims Newcastle WON’T sell Isak and according to the latest from Romano, the signs now point towards Newcastle retaining Isak and Liverpool signing Ekitike instead.

That would ensure Newcastle’s masterplan of fielding both players crumbles, though the importance of retaining Isak who may be the most complete No 9 in the Premier League cannot be understated.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Reports on Hugo Ekitike deal advancing yesterday with Newcastle are not confirmed at this stage.

“Newcastle last bid was rejected on Monday by Eintracht and no new proposal has been sent by then.

“No advances… and Liverpool, on it. More follows.”

Romano continued shortly after: “Understand Liverpool are advancing today in club-to-club talks with Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike.

“While Isak deal depends on final decision by Newcastle as they insist on not-for-sale stance…

“Liverpool also progressing on both club and player side for Ekitike.”

Eintracht Frankfurt the real winner

Frankfurt value Ekitike at the €100m mark and had hoped for a bidding war between high-powered Premier League sides.

Newcastle are at the time of this article’s publication the only club to bid for the Frenchman so far.

Their offer totalled €80m / £70m and news of Liverpool opening direct talks with Frankfurt will be warmly received at the German club.

If Newcastle close the door to Isak’s exit as expected and continue to battle Liverpool for Ekitike, Frankfurt will be able to drive up the final fee.

And according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are prepared to offer more than Newcastle’s opening bid.

Reporting on X; Plettenberg wrote: “Understand Liverpool are willing to pay more than what Newcastle have offered for Hugo Ekitike, and Eintracht Frankfurt have been informed about it.”

