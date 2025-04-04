After learning how much Liverpool want to make from the transfer of Harvey Elliott, Newcastle are reportedly ‘unlikely’ to pursue the midfielder at the moment.

Elliott has played 140 times for Liverpool since being elevated to the first team in 2021. He’s shown his worth, with 30 direct goal contributions in that time.

The attacker/midfielder has not become one of the Reds’ very best players, though, having started just two of his 21 games this season. There could be a chance for him to be given a bigger role than he has at Anfield elsewhere.

TEAMtalk are aware that Newcastle are interested in Elliott, and Football Insider have issued an update on that interest.

They state that the Magpies would have to pay between £40-50million to sign Elliott, and they are ‘unlikely’ to do so.

Indeed, they aren’t willing to pay over the odds, especially with PSR and FFP in mind.

Elliott was signed to Liverpool’s academy from Fulham for a fee of £1.5million, with that rising to £4.3million when add-ons are tallied on.

That means if he is now to be sold for £50million, his price will have risen by approximately 1068 per cent.

DON’T MISS: The stunning Liverpool XI without TAA, Van Dijk and Salah as FIVE giant summer signings planned

Elliott price reports questioned

However, TEAMtalk sources have already questioned reports on Elliott’s price tag.

When the £40million figure was originally mooted, sources suggested the asking price was not going to be made public.

Instead, Liverpool were said to be waiting to see what offers were to come in off any club’s own backs, before making a decision on the midfielder’s value.

As such, that either means the value has been leaked, or it is not actually at that level. In any case, £40-50million for a 22-year-old with 30 goals and assists for Liverpool seems a fair price, knowing how he could continue to grow if given more minutes.

Liverpool round-up: TAA could leave because of Slot

Reports suggest Trent Alexander-Arnold is all but a Real Madrid player now, and former Red Jan Molby has suggested the right-back maybe “doesn’t fancy what’s next” under Arne Slot.

Liverpool are plotting revenge on Real, with a bid for Rodrygo said to be planned.

Meanwhile, the Reds are also said to be ready to launch an offer for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

And they could be in with a good chance of getting Newcastle forward Alexander Isak, as while Arsenal seem obsessed with the Swede, the Gunners reportedly feel he would rather head to Anfield.

Liverpool’s best value for money player