Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed how much Liverpool are ready to bid for Alexander Isak and why the Premier League champions have not made a second offer yet, as a talkSPORT pundit urges Arne Slot and Richard Hughes not to sign the Newcastle United striker.

Liverpool have already made seven major signings so far this summer, but the Premier League champions are not finished yet. With Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea all strengthening their respective squads to win the Premier League title next season, Liverpool manager Slot and sporting director Hughes are keen to make more additions to their squad before the summer transfer window slams shut on September 1.

To that end, Liverpool are already in talks with Crystal Palace and Parma to sign Marc Guehi and Giovanni Leoni, respectively.

With the new Premier League season getting underway on Friday, Liverpool are pressing ahead to get deals done for Guehi and Leoni this week.

Liverpool could also make a new and improved bid for Isak this week, according to journalist Jacobs, if they receive encouragement from Newcastle.

Since TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, first exclusively broke the news on July 24 that Isak has told Newcastle that he wants to leave and join Liverpool, the Reds have had a bid of £110million (€127.2m, $148.5m) plus add-ons turned down.

Jacobs has claimed that Liverpool are ready to make a second bid of £120m (€139m, $162m) for the Sweden international, with Newcastle holding urgent meetings over the striker this week.

There are reports that Isak has moved out of his Newcastle home and has decided not to play for the Magpies again, even if it means sitting out the entire season.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Alexander Isak is giving full priority to Liverpool as he waits to see if a second bid emerges.

“Isak has made it clear he won’t chance his stance unless #LFC inform him a move is impossible.

“If Newcastle offer Liverpool encouragement in the coming days, they will be back.”

The journalist added: “More on Alexander Isak. Newcastle striker will not change his position with the window open unless Liverpool inform him a move is impossible, as revealed yesterday. That hasn’t happened with Liverpool still active.

“Understand Newcastle want clarity this week with ownership now involved in several Isak-specific meetings.

“Liverpool prepared to bid at least £120m if offered encouragement.

“£110m offer viewed by Liverpool as competitive given all the money was guaranteed, and it followed #NUFC indicating a bid would be engaged with. Instead, it was swiftly rejected. £150m number was not countered.

“Although Newcastle insiders have suggested the £110m bid was low, and done for optics, #LFC still feel it was a starting point informed by previous discussions.”

READ MORE 🔴 The five Liverpool targets most heavily linked with Anfield transfers to cap off dream summer

Liverpool warned against signing Alexander Isak

With Isak getting desperate to push through a move to Liverpool, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged the Premier League champions to abandon their pursuit of the striker.

The talkSPORT pundit has warned Liverpool that if Real Madrid come for Isak in two years’ time, then he will do the same.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “Wow, who does he think he is? “Who do you think you are, mate? Who do you think you are?

“It’s disgusting. What that club’s done for you…”

The pundit added: “If Real Madrid want him in two years when he’s 27, he’ll do the same to you (Liverpool).”

Agbonlahor continued: “The fact that Newcastle missed out on Sesko, they’ve got every right to say you’re going nowhere.

“They’ve lost Callum Wilson, can’t get Wissa over the line yet…they’ve got Villa on Saturday and they could do with him.

“I’m fuming…I’m not a Newcastle fan, but I’m fuming for them, who does this guy think he is?

“You’ve had a fantastic season, but settle down a bit, mate.”

“I get it, you want to go and explore and go for a bigger club, but if it doesn’t suit the club, shut up.

“Get your boots on, it’s a big season for Newcastle, they want to start the season well, Villa away is a tough game.

“And now you’re adamant you don’t want to play? What?”

Meanwhile, former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has urged Newcastle to go public with their stance on Isak.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “The challenge for me in all of this is there is a lot of supposition going on.

“No one has ever heard Newcastle turn around and say they want £150million. No one has ever heard that. That is a suggestion as to what they want.

“They might be prepared to do less, they might be prepared to do more, who knows? The terms of reference are Newcastle’s position should be very clear.

“We don’t want to sell this player. We will sell this player, and I don’t mean supposition, I mean public domain stuff, I mean clear lines of communication that are transparent, that are not opaque, everyone understands where they are so it’s not being debated in the public domain.

“We don’t want to sell this player. If Liverpool want to buy this player, we’ll accept offers of £150million, with no delayed payments. Very simple. Over to you Liverpool, over to you player.”

Latest Liverpool news: Man Utd help, Bradley Barcola revelation

Newcastle United are keen on a deal for a Man Utd striker, who could help Liverpool in their quest to sign Isak before the summer transfer window.

A reliable journalist has revealed what sources have told him about Liverpool signing Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

Meanwhile, a £40m Liverpool star has been urged to join Tottenham Hotspur, even though there are reports that he has agreed on personal terms with a German club.

POLL: How much do you think Alexander Isak is worth?