Hertha Berlin youngster Kennet Eichhorn, who is a Newcastle United and Liverpool target

Liverpool are in talks to bring Kennet Eichhorn to Anfield, according to a German journalist, which is bad news for Newcastle United owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Eichhorn is one of the best young defensive midfielders in Germany and is on the radar of a number of clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester City.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on May 13 that Man City plan to sign Eichhorn from Hertha Berlin in the summer transfer window.

Eichhorn will not be able to move to a club in England until he is 18, but Man City believe that they have figured out a way to convince him to commit his long-term future to the Etihad Stadium.

Man City plan to leave Eichhorn in Germany for the next two seasons, with the Cityzens ready to sanction a two-year loan deal to Bayer Leverkusen.

Liverpool, though, are now planning to hijack a potential deal for Eichhorn and have opened talks to bring the teenager to Anfield.

It has been reported in the German media that Arne Slot’s side are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Eichhorn, who became the young ever player in the 2. Bundesliga when he made his debut for Hetha Berlina in August.

Eichhorn was just 16 years and 14 days old when he turned out against Karlsruhe.

The teenager made more history when he started a match in the second tier of German football at just 16 years and 48 days.

Eichhorn has scored two goals in 20 appearances for Hertha Berlin this season.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg wrote on X at 2:24pm on May 25: “EXCLUSIVE | Liverpool have entered the race very concretely for 16 y/o wonderkid Kennet Eichhorn.

“#LFC Eichhorn is planning to leave Hertha BSC in the summer.

“Release clause worth around €10-12m.”

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Liverpool’s interest in Kennet Eichhorn is bad news for Newcastle United

Liverpool making a move for Eichhorn is bad news for Newcastle United, too.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on April 18 that Newcastle are keen on a deal for Eichhorn.

Sources told us at the time that Newcastle had made ‘significant progress behind the scenes’ to convince the 16-year-old to move to St. James’ Park.

Similar to Man City, Newcastle plan to leave Eichhorn in Germany for the next two seasons.

However, with Liverpool now in “concrete talks” for the 16-year-old defensive midfielder, Newcastle’s plan for Eichhorn may not come to fruition.

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