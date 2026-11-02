Liverpool accelerate stunning 2027 signing as two leading targets revealed

Nottingham Forest star Murillo has emerged as one of two key targets for Liverpool as they prepare for life after Virgil van Dijk, as per a report.

Van Dijk remains one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, if not the best. That is despite him being 35 years old and in the latter stages of his career at the top level.

Given Van Dijk’s age, and the fact his current contract expires in June, Liverpool need to find an elite defender who is eventually able to succeed the brilliant Dutchman.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Liverpool’s defensive rebuild has begun to ‘accelerate’ as they are ‘stepping up plans’ to bring in a top-class centre-half next year.

The report claims: ‘The Reds want defenders who can not only cope physically but also build attacks from deep, defend large spaces and operate comfortably in a possession-heavy system.’

Murillo and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck are described as the two ‘leading targets’ to replace Van Dijk in the near future. Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni and Jules Kounde of Barcelona are also on their radar.

Liverpool are currently ‘scouting’ the pair and ‘assessing the conditions’ that would be required to forge transfer agreements.

Murillo has Premier League experience, unlike Schlotterbeck, but the Brazilian will be very expensive.

Forest managed to pick up a huge £116million for Elliot Anderson and want £70-80m for Murillo.

The latter could end up being worth that price, though, as he has proven himself to be one of the most talented ball-playing centre-backs in the division.

Murillo is ‘aggressive’ when dealing with strikers but also excellent at breaking the opposition lines with impressive dribbles.

Schlotterbeck, meanwhile, penned a new five-year contract with Dortmund in April. It includes a release clause worth €50-60m (£42-50m) that activates next summer.

The report suggests Schlotterbeck appears to be ‘the more natural stylistic successor to Van Dijk’. Plus, he is two years older than Murillo, at 26, and has more experience at the elite level.

Murillo, Schlotterbeck on Liverpool shortlist

Schlotterbeck or Murillo would arrive at Anfield to form a long-term partnership with Jeremy Jacquet, who has been fantastic this season.

Giovanni Leoni is another talented young defender in Liverpool’s squad, and he is aiming to return from an ACL injury later this month. Plus, versatile loanee Ronald Araujo will earn a permanent switch to Anfield if his great form continues.

Despite speculation about Liverpool ramping up their search for Van Dijk’s replacement, we revealed on Monday morning that the Reds are considering handing their captain a new deal.

We understand talks with Van Dijk will likely take place early next year. Any new contract would run for an initial 12 months and potentially include the option for an extra year.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are reportedly in a bidding war with Manchester United for a £37.5m full-back.