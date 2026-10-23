Liverpool reveal intention to trigger £25m winger’s release clause

Liverpool have contacted Valencia to declare their intention to activate the exit clause of right winger David Otorbi, but the Spanish side have taken steps to prevent his exit, according to a report.

Otorbi came through Valencia’s academy before making his senior debut for the club in January 2024, aged just 16. That saw the wide man become Valencia’s youngest-ever player.

Otorbi has spent the last two seasons with Valencia’s second team, but he is now earning minutes in their first team.

He is a right-footed winger who has impressed scouts from top clubs with his pace and direct style of play.

Liverpool are still searching for a right winger to replace Mohamed Salah, and Otorbi is seemingly the latest player to appear on their radar.

Sport Witness cite Valencia source Tribuna Deportiva, who claim that Liverpool ‘informed’ the club ‘this week’ that they want to pay Otorbi’s €30m (£25m) release clause to land him.

However, Valencia have acted quickly to deny Liverpool the signing, extending Otorbi’s contract by three years and doubling his exit clause to €60m (£50m).

That is not the end of the story, though, as the Spain U18 international is expected to move to the Premier League one day.

His agent, Nacho Gallart, has already confirmed interest from English clubs.

“He’s a lad who has a big market, and he always has,” Gallart said earlier this month.

“Quite a few clubs have called us in recent weeks. It’s true that many clubs have called us, especially from the Premier League.”

We revealed on Tuesday that Newcastle United are the club showing the strongest interest in Otorbi, as they are keeping close tabs on his development.

But Newcastle lost out on Victor Munoz to Liverpool over the summer, and that could happen again in 2027, this time with Otorbi.

Harvey Elliott is currently on loan at Valencia, and it seems Liverpool officials have been impressed by his team-mate Otorbi.

Liverpool still need a right winger

Although, Liverpool fans will want to see a bigger name – and a more complete forward – arrive at Anfield to replace Salah.

Rayan is a dream target for the Reds, as he shone under Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth.

Rayan will be expensive though, as his £130m release clause becomes active next year.

Liverpool could reignite their interest in Yankuba Minteh and Ismaila Sarr in January, having held talks with the pair over the summer.

Meanwhile, we can reveal that Liverpool and Arsenal scouts have been wowed by a playmaker with a £50m release clause.