Liverpool paid an eye-watering £116m (including add-ons) to sign Florian Wirtz, but after a poor start to his Anfield career, his decision to snub another of Europe’s biggest clubs has been brought into question.

Given the huge amount of money Arne Slot’s side invested in the 22-year-old, there was always going to be pressure on the playmaker to deliver goals and assists quickly.

However, Wirtz has notched just one assist – in his debut in the Community Shield – and has failed to find the back of the net despite starting all but one of the Reds’ Premier League fixtures so far.

Now, Bayern Munich board member and former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has insisted that Wirtz’s career would have benefitted more from him joining them instead of Liverpool.

Bayern’s interest in Wirtz over the summer was no secret, and they were even prepared to offer him as much as €24m (£20m, $28m) more in wages than the Reds put on the table, per reports.

But the German giants ultimately weren’t able to match the huge transfer fee offered by Liverpool – something that Rummenigge believes will have a detrimental impact on his progression.

“I have to honestly say, I still feel sorry for Florian Wirtz because I think the player would be better off at Bayern Munich than at Liverpool,” he told German outlet Welt.

Florian Wirtz responds to criticism in honest interview

Wirtz is aware of the pressure he is under, and the fact is that despite him struggling to make goal contributions thus far, he has shown some flashes of brilliance.

And in an interview wit Sky Germany, the attacking midfielder admitted he is sick of constantly being given advice, and is instead focused on improving for his team.

“‘Yes, of course I would have liked to have scored a goal or collected a few points. But no matter what anyone says, I’m staying cool,” Wirtz said.

“‘I don’t want to constantly hear “give it time, give it time. Instead, I simply try to do it better each time than before.”

Wirtz also insists that he is ‘not playing badly’ and, of course, Liverpool have won all of their games this season bar the Community Shield – so that is clearly a positive sign for the German and his team as a whole.

“Sometimes there are just phases where things aren’t going well for you. I haven’t had that very often in my career.

“Once I get through it—that might be harsh, because I’m not playing badly, I just haven’t got the points (goals and assists) yet — it will come at some point, and then everything will be fine.

“It’s no secret that I’d like to have more so far, but I’m patient, and as I just said, I know full well that I can play good football. Sooner or later, I’m sure that things will return to normal

“‘No matter what anyone says, I stay cool. I just try to do better every time than before.”

Wirtz did not feature in Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Southampton in the League Cup, but is likely to be back in the starting XI when the Reds’ face an in-form Crystal Palace away from home on Saturday.

Latest Liverpool news: Crucial contract agreed / Gravenberch update

Meanwhile, recent reports claim that Liverpool’s exciting 17-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha has already ‘agreed’ to sign a lucrative new contract at Anfield.

Journalist of the Daily Mail, Lewis Steele, claims that Ngumoha will be earning ‘much, much more’ than the £1,000 per week figure that has been reported elsewhere.

Significant bonuses will take his salary far beyond that, it’s claimed, so the talented teenager looks set to have a big future on Merseyside.

In other news, TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed that Liverpool could offer Ryan Gravenberch a new deal as they anticipate future interest from top sides such as Real Madrid.

The Dutchman is a key cog in Slot’s machine and the Reds will want to avoid another Trent Alexander-Arnold situation with the midfielder.

“Sources in Spain don’t believe this is a live pursuit [from Real Madrid] yet, but the level of performance he is showing means such speculation cannot be ignored,” Jones reports. Read more HERE.

