Liverpool delight as Klopp to mastermind return to form for Florian Wirtz

Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp has decided how he will try to get the best out of struggling Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz, Paul Joyce has revealed.

Klopp has selected two different squads for his first four games as Germany boss, meaning most players will feature in two matches. Klopp sees it as an opportunity to assess as many players as possible, and to give younger players a chance to shine.

Wirtz was watching from home as Germany played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with the Netherlands at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday night.

Wirtz will look to impress Klopp when he features against Serbia and Greece next week.

The attacking midfielder has yet to justify his huge £116million price tag at Liverpool. Wirtz struggled to impact the game during the recent 1-0 win over Bournemouth, prompting Jamie Carragher to say: “That was one of the poorest I’ve ever seen him in a Liverpool shirt.”

The Times’ Joyce labelled Germany’s first game under Klopp as ‘pandemonium’, as it was a match played at ‘breakneck speed’.

Joyce spoke with a Germany fan who asked: “What is happening with Wirtz? Everyone in England is so down on him.”

The journalist wrote in response: ‘It is understood that Klopp sees Wirtz as being most threatening when occupying the half space on the left side and, crucially, receiving the ball when he is facing the goal.

‘That was how he thrived at Bayer Leverkusen when linking closely to Granit Xhaka and Alex Grimaldo under head coach Xabi Alonso.’

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola will be delighted if Anfield icon Klopp can help Wirtz to rediscover his best form.

The 23-year-old was superb for Bayer Leverkusen, playing a pivotal role in their first-ever Bundesliga title win, but he is not having the same impact on Merseyside.

Wirtz has yet to score for Liverpool this season and has notched just one assist in six appearances so far.

Klopp, Iraola working on Florian Wirtz form

If Wirtz can begin to pull the strings in the Liverpool attack, then it will go a long way in helping the Reds to compete for the Premier League title once again.

Liverpool should sign a backup No 10 to ease the pressure on Wirtz, according to their former midfielder, Ray Houghton.

“I think we could do with another one,” he said. “I said that the other week, I think if you had two number 10s… because we’ve got two strikers, we’ve got four wingers, two for either wing, or wherever you want to look at it, we’ve got four central midfielders. I just don’t see us having two number 10s, and I think that’s an area where you need a bit of magic.

“If one number 10’s not doing it, then you can bring another one in. Interesting to see what the manager does. I mean everyone’s looking for them, because they could be game-changers.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool sensation Rio Ngumoha has reportedly decided whether to stay at Anfield or push for a move to Arsenal.

Plus, Liverpool have been tipped to ‘rescue’ a player from Tottenham’s ‘nightmare’.