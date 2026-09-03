Liverpool have already agreed first January signing with striker set to join

Liverpool have already agreed their first signing of the January transfer window, with a move for exciting French striker Djylian N’Guessan having been brought forward, according to a reporter.

Over the summer, Liverpool brought in five new players, while also agreeing a £30million deal for goalkeeper Lucca Brughmans, who will join next summer. The Reds forked out a huge £123m on Bradley Barcola, making the winger the second-most expensive player in their history, behind only Alexander Isak.

Liverpool signed Ronald Araujo from Barcelona and have the option to make his loan move permanent for £47m at the end of the season.

The Reds also paid £34m for winger Victor Munoz and announced the arrival of Jeremy Jacquet. A deal for the latter was originally struck in January.

Plus, Andoni Iraola’s side captured Ifeanyi Ndukwe from Austria Wien. However, the 18-year-old centre-back has joined Levante on loan as he cannot play for Liverpool yet due to work permit rules.

It was a quiet deadline day for Liverpool in terms of senior signings, but they did confirm a deal is in place for Brughmans and also forge an agreement for N’Guessan.

BBC Sport reported on Tuesday that Liverpool were ‘closing in’ on a £4.3m swoop for Saint-Etienne starlet N’Guessan.

It was initially thought that N’Guessan would join Liverpool next summer, but as per This Is Anfield editor Jack Lusby, he will actually sign mid-season.

‘Understand Djylian N’Guessan will officially make his transfer to #LFC in January,’ Lusby wrote on X.

‘This is despite Saint-Etienne announcing a new contract before his loan to Brest today.

‘N’Guessan (18) could be brought straight in mid-season or spend the full campaign on loan.’

Lusby added: ‘Any call on N’Guessan’s loan could be impacted by decisions over Ifeanyi Ndukwe (Levante) and Lucca Brughmans (Genk).

‘#LFC are at their maximum for overseas loans (six) at present. If any are cut short N’Guessan could stay at Brest. Obviously also depends on game time at Brest.’

N’Guessan to Liverpool has already received ‘here we go’

Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato revealed on Monday that Liverpool were in ‘advanced negotiations’ with Saint-Etienne for the France U20 international, with Fabrizio Romano subsequently giving the transfer his typical ‘here we go’ treatment.

N’Guessan has been compared to Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike as he is tall yet great on the ball and also possesses deadly finishing.

According to Anfield Insights, the teenager has scored 25 goals in 25 appearances for France’s youth sides.

He managed eight goals in 13 matches for Saint-Etienne’s U19s outfit before gaining promotion to their B side and then their first team.

N’Guessan has only scored once in 13 games for Saint-Etienne at senior level, but he is still a raw talent with plenty of developing to do. If he goes on to reach his full potential, then Liverpool could have a future star on their hands.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly discovered whether talks for Ismaila Sarr can be resurrected in January.