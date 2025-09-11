Real Madrid are increasingly confident of signing Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate, according to reports, with a crucial agreement with the player said to be nearing completion.

The 26-year-old’s contract at Anfield expires next summer, meaning he will then be available to sign on a free transfer, which is not good news for Arne Slot.

The Reds’ boss will not want a repeat of the Trent Alexander-Arnold situation. However, as things stand, Konate will be able to hold talks with overseas clubs from the start of January, ahead of potentially leaving Merseyside for free.

The Daily Mail cite ‘sources in Spain’ and state that Real Madrid are ‘confident’ of signing Konate on a Bosman deal next summer.

It’s claimed that these ‘sources’ are the same as those that informed them that Alexander-Arnold would be making the switch to the Bernabeu, before the deal went through.

And interestingly, Madrid reportedly believe they are ‘close’ to reaching a ‘verbal agreement’ with Konate, which could progress to be formal terms in the coming months.

Konate, however, is yet to inform Liverpool of any wish to leave Anfield, giving Slot’s side a window of opportunity to tie him down to a contract extension. The Reds remain in talks with the defender and his agents…

Liverpool must not underestimate Real Madrid

Despite Liverpool first holding talks with Konate over an extension last autumn, the player is understood to have already rejected three proposals from the club.

It is no secret that Real Madrid are admirers of Konate, but Liverpool still have time on their side, and reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano reported earlier today (August 11) that the Reds still have hope of agreeing a new deal.

“Real Madrid have a genuine interest in the situation of Ibrahima Konate, but they don’t want to upset Liverpool,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Liverpool will have the chance, for sure, in September, October, November, December – until the end of the season – to try and extend the contract of Ibrahima Konate.

“Despite agreements between Liverpool and the player being very close one year ago, these conversations stopped because of new details being discussed.”

However, Romano adds that Liverpool must NOT underestimate Madrid’s advances, with a repeat of the Alexander-Arnold saga possible.

“Real Madrid internally keep thinking of Konate. They will maintain this name high on their list for names in 2026,” Romano said.

“Don’t underestimate their interest in Konate because Real Madrid are seriously interested in the player.

“But for now, the ball is still in Liverpool’s court. Even this summer, Liverpool wanted to discuss with Konate – but still no agreement.”

