Liverpool told they’ve signed new Kaka who’ll ‘explode’ into ‘something special’

Liverpool fans can start to get excited about the future signing of Samuel Martinez, as the Colombian sensation has received huge praise while making The Guardian’s ‘Next Generation 2026’ list.

Martinez is a 17-year-old midfielder who mainly operates in the No 10 role but can also play as a No 8. He has risen through the ranks of the Atletico Nacional academy and currently plays for their U20s side.

Martinez has been making waves in his native Colombia, but it was at the U17 South American Championship in April that he wowed elite European clubs.

The playmaker was Colombia’s star man as they won the tournament for the first time since 1993, stunning Brazil with a 3-0 victory in the semis before thrashing Argentina 4-0 in the final.

Manchester United looked into signing Martinez after the tournament, but it was Liverpool who succeeded.

Liverpool have agreed to pay Nacional £750,000 when the teenager joins next summer.

Martinez has now been named by The Guardian among the 60 best young players in the world born in 2009.

Their analysis of Martinez explains how Liverpool ‘needed scant time to make up their mind’ after he wowed scouts by being the tournament’s ‘breakthrough star’.

Liverpool’s £750k deal for Martinez is described as a ‘bargain’ as he has already been dubbed ‘the Colombian Kaka’.

Nacional’s head of scouting, Juan Camilo Perez, is quoted as saying: “There are similarities to Kaká; the way he explodes forward, his game intelligence and discipline, the perfect weight he puts on a pass.

“He was the best player at the Under-17s.”

Samuel Martinez could become ‘something special’ at Liverpool

The report adds: ‘Yet to make his official Nacional debut, Martínez will stick around in Colombia until he turns 18.

‘But when he does finally make the move to Merseyside next summer, Liverpool will have an unrefined talent who, with a bit of polishing, could become something special.’

Martinez’s father explained in September that United, Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund had all tried to sign the starlet before Liverpool won the race.

The player was ultimately convinced to move to Anfield after seeing his compatriot, Luis Diaz, shine for Liverpool before joining Bayern Munich.

According to BBC Sport, Liverpool have admitted internally that they have made a mistake in selling so many young players for profit in recent years, and they are now working to ‘replenish that talent pool’.

This explains the captures of exciting youngsters such as Martinez, Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Mor Talla Ndiaye.

Meanwhile, we can exclusively reveal that Liverpool and Arsenal are vying for a rising USA star.