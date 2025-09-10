Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer continues to attract interest from the Premier League, and TEAMtalk can reveal that Liverpool came close to signing him last summer.

The 28-year-old defender has become a true pillar of Juventus’ back line, and numbers speak louder than words. Over the last eight games Bremer has played, the Italian club have not conceded a single goal.

The five-time-capped Brazilian international is proving once again why he is considered one of the most reliable centre-backs in Serie A.

Since joining Juventus in the summer of 2022, Bremer has made 93 appearances. In those games, the Bianconeri have kept 46 clean sheets – almost one out of every two matches.

That’s a 49.5 percent shutout rate, a figure that underlines his decisive impact. By contrast, in the 63 matches Juventus played without him, the team managed just 21 clean sheets, dropping the percentage to 33%.

This huge difference shows why Bremer is more than just a regular starter: he is a key factor in Juventus’ defensive strength.

With him on the pitch, Juventus almost double their chances of finishing a game without conceding, which is why it is no surprise to see interest from the Premier League and across Europe ramping up…

Liverpool almost signed Juventus star – sources

TEAMtalk understands that interest in Bremer from Europe’s top clubs has never really gone away.

Liverpool, for example, came close to signing Bremer in the 2024/25 pre-season before choosing to go down a different route.

Now, as Bremer quickly returns to top form after injury, Premier League top teams and leading clubs across Europe are once again watching him with great attention.

It’s no secret that Arne Slot is keen to add to his defensive options, as evidenced by Liverpool’s failed pursuit of Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi over this summer’s transfer window.

While Liverpool are likely to return for Guehi next summer, when the Crystal Palace star is set to be a free agent, Bremer is another player to have been considered by the Reds.

Other Premier League sides are also keen on the Juventus star, who is contracted until 2029 in Turin.

